Will The Big Smoke Destroy Pierre Poilievre And His Cons?

The plan was just another example of Pierre Poilievre's feverish compulsion to destroy Justin Trudeau and Canada.
Not necessarily in that order.
He announced that he was going to personally filibuster Parliament and delay the latest budget until Trudeau agreed to mutilate and neuter the carbon tax.
But sadly for Poilievre, while the filibuster plan was dubious to say the least, the timing was disastrous.
Coming as it did as millions of Canadians were choking in the smoke of hundreds of massive forest fires.
And although he likes to compare himself to Winston Churchill, his filibuster speech was so bad, people were calling him a fascist clown.
And some like me were wondering whether he was losing his marbles...
As Poilievre’s speech approaches hour 4, he is now getting emotional about the carpets. pic.twitter.com/PPpPXTzV8Y— Luke LeBrun (@_llebrun) June 8, 2023
Because that was weird, and so was the rest of what he had to say....
Not sure what this has to do with the federal budget, but here’s Poilievre talking about discovering million year old fossils in the walls of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/YSt42jx0gL— Luke LeBrun (@_llebrun) June 8, 202
To make matters worse, it turns out that like the grubby grifter Poilievre himself, the filibuster was fake
A particular level of self-aggrandisement seems to be taking hold in the Leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, as he describes things that are not reflective of reality.
He promised that he was going to rise in the House of Commons at 7 PM and begin a filibuster of the budget bill, and that he wouldn’t stop until the government backed down and acceded to his demands.
Except it was all bullshit.
There wasn’t going to be a filibuster. The House had already passed a programming motion, thanks to the NDP, that laid out just how many hours left of debate there were before the final debate, and Poilievre couldn’t just talk and talk past he expiry of that clock. It was already set in stone.
He wasn’t filibustering anything. He was showboating.
Oh boy, it's hard to believe that Poilievre is a Canadian MP, let alone the leader of the opposition, and a foul climate change denier at a time like this one.
He didn't even see it coming, or thought he could he could safely ignore it. He couldn't.
And to make matters worse for Poilievre, the way many of his supporters are reacting is showing his foul Convoy Party to be as Canadian as a three dollar bill.
It's crazy stuff, that makes you wonder whether many of the Cons are mentally ill.
But here's the good news, Polls apparently show many of his one-time supporters heading for the exits in droves.
NEW - Conservative Party's OWN POLLING— G.T. Lem 林 家 聰 (@gtlem) June 6, 2023
Shows that Pierre Poilievre WOULD NOT win a single seat in Toronto
It would be a Liberal sweep of all 25 Toronto Seats if an election were held today
Please retweet & share #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/y0JIuidH0y
