Pierre Poilievre and the Con War On LGBT Canadians

When I woke up last Sunday morning I knew I was going to have a challenging day.
It was Pride Parade Day in Toronto, and as I prepared to head downtown with a small group of friends, at times I wondered whether I was going to survive.
For starters, weather forecasters were predicting that the temperature along the parade route was going to hover around the 34 to 35 degree mark. Which since the parade usually goes on for at least four hours, sounded to someone like me like a potentially fatal combination.
And then if that wasn't bad enough, like many of the others planning to go to the parade, I had to consider that I could be hurt or even killed.
For anti-gay terrorists are on a rampage all over North America. They are trying to terrorize trans kids and their parents. They are threatening harmless old drag queens, and accusing other gay people of being "groomers."
Which they most definitely are not.
But the anti-gay terrorists are backed by powerful far right groups and religious fanatics, so they are able to fool a lot of people.
And the desperate Pierre Poilievre couldn't resist jumping on the homophobia train, to pleasure his bigot base.
Even though hate crimes aimed at LGBT people are soaring in this country, with figures from Statistics Canada showing police-reported hate crimes based on sexual orientation increased almost 64 per cent in Canada between 2020 and 2021.
But that didn't stop Poilievre from using homophobia to attack the grubby far right extremist Maxime Bernier.
Accusing him of being pro-gay, even though he is now one of the ugliest homophobes in Canada.
Poilievre also threw in his lot with the ugly Con premier of New Brunwick Blaine Higgs, who is bashing trans kids for crass political purposes, by making it sound like all parents support him.
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Tuesday the prime minister has no business weighing in on New Brunswick's Policy 713 on LGBTQ students and called on Justin Trudeau to "let parents raise kids."
Even though as Seamus O'Reagan points out, not all parents are supporting and not all homes are safe.
So the ugliness continues, with convoy crazies turning up outside schools to harass trans kids and their supporters, spew hatred in every direction, and threaten to kill Justin Trudeau. With gay flags being torn down all over te country, and rainbow coloured cross walks like this one in Leduc, Alberta, being vandalized.
And if that wasn't enough, then there was this anti-gay freak who was so angry at one of those trans kid defenders, that he drove two hours to the palliative care unit where her father is dying.
And had a selfie taken that he sent to her in an obvious attempt to intimidate her.
As only a Con could.
So with all this madness who can be surprised that all that hate can lead to something as ugly as this senseless act of violence
A 24-year-old former international student has been charged in the stabbings Wednesday in a University of Waterloo, Ont., classroom in what police believe was a hate-motivated incident targeting a gender-studies class.
Mark Crowell, chief of the Waterloo Regional Police Service, told a media briefing Thursday the "planned and targeted attack" was a "senseless act of hate."
It's all so depressing, but there is light in the darkness.
We have a decent Prime Minister who stands up for the rights of LGBT Canadians, at home and abroad.
And at last Sunday's Pride Parade, despite the threats of violence, and the brutal heat, more than two million people turned out to march in and watch the parade.
And send a message to the Con bigots:
WE ARE NOT AFRAID!!!
A message the bigot Poilievre would be wise to heed, lest he keep stirring up hatred, provoking his ugly followers to commit more violent acts.
And end up being called an anti-gay terrorist himself.
For he will NEVER defeat the LGBT people of Canada…
And they will join with others to help make sure that he is NEVER Prime Minister.
The present is still struggle, but the future belongs to us…
