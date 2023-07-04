The Macabre Makeover of Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre has always enjoyed being a bully, so it's not surprising that he should enjoy looking like one.
With his cruel eyes staring out from behind his small town bank manager glasses, searching for the man he hates above all things, the decent Justin Trudeau.
For a while the glasses helped make him look like he knew what he was talking about, and he must have thought he could fool enough people to make him Prime Minister.
Until it all fell apart.
The results of the latest round of by-elections were not as good as he had been hoping for, leaving him looking disappointed and sadly diminished.
With Cons like their former campaign manager Fred DeLorey, calling it a red flag.
The by-elections were intended to signal a Conservative resurgence, especially given the recent missteps by the Trudeau Liberals. Instead, they served as a jarring wakeup call, exposing our weaknesses and shattering the illusion of unstoppable momentum. Rather than capitalizing on the Liberals' missteps, we find ourselves in a race to protect our own bastions.
Deeply unsettling are the escalating negatives for Pierre Poilievre. His divisive approach, which used to serve as a battle cry for our base, increasingly feels like a millstone, hampering our progress, pushing away potential supporters and aggravating our party's identity crisis.
And pundits like Chantal Hébert wondering whether Poilievre is becoming a liability.
Despite a first-ballot leadership victory, Poilievre is struggling to unite the conservative movement behind him. If anything, fractures within the party have become deeper over the first months of his tenure.
Unless he veers from his current course — and he still has enough time to do so — Poilievre is on the path to becoming a liability for his party.
And even wondering whether he is working for the Liberals. *Gasp*
The numbers suggest that even as he is alienating some Conservatives, Poilievre is giving progressive voters inside and outside Liberal ranks a stronger rationale to rally behind Justin Trudeau.
Which forget the "powerful paycheques," must have given Poilievre a powerful case of diarrhoea.
So what does the desperate Con do?
Give himself a weird makeover…
By ditching the glasses, and slathering on the make up.
Only to look even weirder, like a scary exhibit in a wax museum.
And even more hypocritical.
Can you believe it? From the kooky leader who has spent almost every day of the last year claiming that "Canada is broken."
No wonder they are laughing at him all over the country.
Especially since his ugly supporters tried to ruin the big Canada Day party in Ottawa.
Of course, if he did go all the way we would have to call him Pollyfeather, and give him a stripper's pole so he could do bumps and grinds in the House of Commons.
Which to be fair, would be a definite improvement on what he is doing now.
But one thing is for sure, his desperation is showing, his campaign is off the rails
He will never fool Canadians.
And he will NEVER be Prime Minister...
3 comments:
Without the glasses, PP looks like a young Preston Manning. Do they have a Reformacon assembly line somewhere in Alberta?
"But one thing is for sure, his desperation is showing, his campaign is off the rails."
That is the problem with Mr. Poilievre and his whole approach. Since he became leader he has been campaigning instead of opposing. There is a reason why official campaigns only last about 6 weeks. Longer than that and people will tune you out. I would say that most people began tuning him out a long time ago, except for the real RWNJs, who having the emotional maturity of toddlers, need to be constantly given attention.
The results speak for themselves.
I always give credit where it is due and Preston Manning deserves credit for effectively opposing the Chretien government during its first term. It was Mr. Manning and his single minded attack on government deficits who forced the Chretien Liberals to actually try to do something about them. He demonstrated that an effective opposition can even encourage a majority government to do something that it might not want to do.
Of course, it did not help him in the end. Unfortunately for him the Liberals took advantage of very good economic times to convert the deficits to surpluses, which took the wind out the "beat the deficit" sails and they did not have much else to oppose with afterwards. Plus, even then there was a perception that the Reform Party was a too comfortable home for the more radically conservative elements in our society and that the Reform Party did very little to discourage them.
The quality of the Opposition went way down in each succeeding government, including the times the Liberals were the Official Opposition to the Harper government, until we are left with what passes for opposition from Mr. Poilievre.
He could make his life much easier and probably guarantee himself a decisive victory against what will be an old and tired government in 2025 if he would change his approach. Thankfully, at least for now, it would appear he does not have the political smarts or the guts to do so.
Like Preston Manning indeed. Preston thought that if he got prettier people would like him. He got rid of the glasses and had the party buy him a spiffy new suit.It didn't work for him ; people still put paper bags over their heads if they heard he was coming to town. I doubt the Pitiful Pete makeover will be any more successful.
