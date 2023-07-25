Pierre Poilievre and the Horror of Belleville

From the moment he became Con leader I warned that Pierre Poilievre would take this country to a very dark place.
And sure enough he wasted no time attacking Justin Trudeau like a rabid hyena, trying to smear him into submission, by blaming him for everything from the economy to the weather.
It was ugly, it was threatening, but Trudeau isn't easily intimidated, so like the Wicked Witch of the West, Poilievre summoned up his flying monkeys, and watched silently as they went after Trudeau in the Ontario town of Belleville.
Can you believe it? If you’ve seen that video watch it again, and share it with your friends.
WATCH: An event for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was cut short in Belleville, Ont., today after nearly 100 protesters surrounded him and his motorcade.— Mickey Djuric (@MickeyDjuric) July 21, 2023
READ: https://t.co/ncEVhJHcqI pic.twitter.com/TrgoZHaHDR
Or sounded more fascist...
A video is being shared widely on social media that depicts a protester in Belleville yelling "you're a pathetic Jew" at least twice to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Protest is essential to any democracy, but hatred spreads when it is tolerated. We urge any media sharing the… pic.twitter.com/ltimBGUqtz— Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (@CanadianFSWC) July 21, 2023
Another disturbing part of this ugly spectacle was that the ape showing his teeth and calling Justin a "traitor" is wearing a "Hold Fast" cap, a far-right extremist group based in Peterborough.
A group with which the sleazy Poilievre is apparently intimately familiar...
And after the Belleville bestiality he can now be described as a stochastic terrorist.
A danger to this country and its values, who should be investigated, and may one day have to be jailed.
And as Heather Mallick recently wrote, a man whose makeover can now only be described as a total failure.They got rid of his glasses — whether due to contacts or surgery we don’t know — and gave him T-shirts to wear under unstructured (stretchy, unlined) blazers, jeans, and summertime Tom Cruise-style aviators.
The pandemic along with the likes of PP and company have opened up this disgustingly ugly can of worms and as any worm will tell you, they love slithering in the dirt. These low lives have no place in society so I hope their hate consumes them like the cancer it is and sends them all back under the rocks they crawled out from under.
JD
Hi JD....I understand that the pandemic has left a lot of Cons acting like deranged zombies, and that some of them just can't help themselves. But what happened in Belleville was no spontaneous protest, it was a planned assault on the Prime Minister. And unless the police can keep them as far away from Justin Trudeau as possible, I fear that one of those drooling Cons could try to hurt or kill him. The convoy trash were treated far too gently during the hostage crisis, ut now they are acting like domestic terrorists, and they must be ruthlessly repressed...
