Pierre Poilievre and the Horror of Belleville

From the moment he became Con leader I warned that Pierre Poilievre would take this country to a very dark place.

And sure enough he wasted no time attacking Justin Trudeau like a rabid hyena, trying to smear him into submission, by blaming him for everything from the economy to the weather.

It was ugly, it was threatening, but Trudeau isn't easily intimidated, so like the Wicked Witch of the West, Poilievre summoned up his flying monkeys, and watched silently as they went after Trudeau in the Ontario town of Belleville.

Can you believe it? If you’ve seen that video watch it again, and share it with your friends.

For those CONvoy Party apes never looked dumber or more dangerous.

Or sounded more fascist...

Another disturbing part of this ugly spectacle was that the ape showing his teeth and calling Justin a "traitor" is wearing a "Hold Fast" cap, a far-right extremist group based in Peterborough.

A group with which the sleazy Poilievre is apparently intimately familiar...

Or maybe he's just a coward, and is afraid that his bestial Cons could do to him what they did to the Con fluffer Brian Lilley after he tweeted this:
And was deluged with comments like this one from his once faithful fans:
Which would in Poilievre's case be incredibly ironic, for while he may be a coward, he's also an ugly racist, a vile misogynist, and a creepy homophobe. 

And after the Belleville bestiality he can now be described as a stochastic terrorist.

A danger to this country and its values, who should be investigated, and may one day have to be jailed.

And as Heather Mallick recently wrote, a man whose makeover can now only be described as a total failure.

They got rid of his glasses — whether due to contacts or surgery we don’t know — and gave him T-shirts to wear under unstructured (stretchy, unlined) blazers, jeans, and summertime Tom Cruise-style aviators. 

Now he looks like a man who forgot his glasses and had to assemble a vacation wardrobe after the airline lost his luggage. 

A makeover that just won't work. 

Poilievre’s makeover won’t glue on because he doesn’t have beliefs, just personal resentments, and those come out fast and high-pitched, it’s the nature of the animal.

Poilievre 2.0 isn’t new. Like the rest of us, he is what he is. He is mean. He is a nasty piece of work, can’t help it.

I don't think that Poilievre will ever escape the long shadow of Belleville, and we should make sure he doesn't, for it perfectly reflects the horror of what his Cons have become, and what they might do to this country.

For I haven't the slightest doubt that those scummy Cons are aiming to kill the decent and very Canadian Justin Trudeau.


They can’t intimidate him, but if we allow the Con media to continue to ignore or normalize what happened, we will end up living in a fascist nightmare. 

But at least Poilievre's inner monster has finally been exposed for all to see.


Now we know what his deranged hate mongering is doing to our Canada.

So now more than ever, all decent Canadians must unite to make sure that he NEVER becomes Prime Minister...
2 comments:

Anonymous said...

The pandemic along with the likes of PP and company have opened up this disgustingly ugly can of worms and as any worm will tell you, they love slithering in the dirt. These low lives have no place in society so I hope their hate consumes them like the cancer it is and sends them all back under the rocks they crawled out from under.
JD

8:53 PM
Simon said...

Hi JD....I understand that the pandemic has left a lot of Cons acting like deranged zombies, and that some of them just can't help themselves. But what happened in Belleville was no spontaneous protest, it was a planned assault on the Prime Minister. And unless the police can keep them as far away from Justin Trudeau as possible, I fear that one of those drooling Cons could try to hurt or kill him. The convoy trash were treated far too gently during the hostage crisis, ut now they are acting like domestic terrorists, and they must be ruthlessly repressed...

3:06 AM

