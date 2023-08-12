The Enchanted Couple and the Ugly Cons

I wasn't going to write anything about Justin and Sophie's sad separation. But as summer slowly changes to fall, I changed my mind.
I wanted to thank them for representing our country in such a classy manner, and for making us look new and exciting in the eyes of the world.
I'll never forget that, nor will I ever forget how the Cons did their ugly best to destroy them.
For it was, and still is, a horror show.
The Prime Minister of Canada surrounded by a howling mob of Convoy Party Cons, waving their vile Fuck Trudeau flags, and looking like they wanted to hurt him or even kill him.
Sophie Gregoire has talked about how she has tried to shield her youngest children from ugly slogans like these...
And way the monstrous Cons have been coming after them since the separation was announced, is just more of the same.
Just as vulgar and evil...
Just as depraved...
Just as threatening...
And just as sickeningly biased...
The Brutes of Belleville were yelling words at the top of their lungs that I wouldn’t want heard by any Canadian, including the nine-year-old Trudeau child or the two Trudeau teenagers. The words “criminal” and “traitor” were shouted. Then there was a word rarely heard in the streets of Canada and even more rarely used to describe the PM, except in the dung-filled dungeons of social media: “pedophile.”
I am not violating the Trudeau’s privacy when I ask my fellow Canadians, how does Sophie Gregoire Trudeau deal with her children asking “Why is our Papa being called a pedophile?”
Adler also wondered whether Sophie is trying to put pressure on Justin to step away from the political scene, which the Cons have turned into an open sewer.
Could anybody blame Sophie Gregoire Trudeau for encouraging her husband to step away from politics, to pass on the baton to the next Liberal leader, to take a walk in the snow after three straight election victories?
I don't know where the Justin and Sophie story will go from here. What I do know is that if the Cons were hoping to demoralize the Prime Minister, they appear to have failed miserably.
For as I’m sure you know, the Prime Minister had fun with his son Xavier, at the big Barbie movie.
He's trolling the Cons, driving their old bigots crazy, and making them all look like sleazy perverts and fools...
And my guess is that without Sophie to moderate him as she has done for years, Trudeau will be able to take on Poilievre without one hand tied behind his back.
And will be able to fight the next election more forcefully than he ever has before.
Which is just as well, because thanks to the Con media blowing Poilievre like a trumpet, he presently enjoys a healthy lead in the polls.
And is spending millions to try to take advantage of that hopefully temporary situation.
"This is not a branding campaign. This is an amplification of who Pierre is and always has been," said Regan Watts, a former adviser to several ministers in the Harper government.
"He's warm, he's kind, he's empathetic and he listens…
From the millionaire who isn't warm, isn't kind, doesn't believe in supporting parents with young children, doesn't believe in medicare and supporting seniors, wants to kill the CBC, and couldn't care less about fighting climate change.
Hugs from the evil Con who did so much to try to destroy the Trudeau family.
Thank you Justin and Sophie for standing up for our values in such a classy way, and helping to show Canadians how low Poilievre and his depraved Con cult can go.
And of course, for encouraging us to demand more than this grubby couple who would leave our beautiful country in ruins.
They must not be allowed to get anywhere near power.
And the only way to do that is by NEVER voting Conservative...
1 comment:
I have been wondering for some time now whether there are any obscenity laws in Canada anymore. After all, it’s obvious what the F Trudeau flags are all about.
And, if anyone claims they don’t imply the obvious, them what is their purpose?
I truly hope that the Trudeau separation is temporary.
As for the National Post? It can go F itself!
UU
