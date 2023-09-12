The Fascist Frenzy of Pierre Poilievre

It was horrible. After taking a break from Canadian politics, and the right-wing sewer that social media has become, I returned to find Pierre Poilievre cackling like a hyena.
Opening his mouth and showing his teeth, believing he is on the cusp of a massive majority.
And no doubt getting ready to take a big bite out this country, and change it beyond recognition.
And who can blame him?
With numbers like those I'm surprised that the greasy Poilievre isn't demanding that he be made Prime Minister TOMORROW!!!
But after watching his ghastly speech to the Con faithful the other day, the ugliest speech I have ever witnessed, I am more than ever convinced that he must NEVER be allowed to be Prime Minister
For I thought it was a horror show, and so did Tom Mulcair, who doesn't think much of Poilievre's fake makeover.
I had the opportunity to work across the aisle from Poilievre for over a decade. They can lose the glasses, drop the tie, slow the cadence and reduce the Brylcreem. Those of us who got to know his overheated demagoguery firsthand know that nothing will have really changed -- and that’s the danger.
Poilievre tends to see nothing good in…goodness, in generosity of spirit and benevolence. He knows what’s right and he’ll try to shove it down your throat if you don’t see things the way he does. It’ll take more than a one-hour speech to paper over that fundamental characteristic. That’s why I sincerely believe that people should take a much closer look at the contents of the snake oil that Poilievre is prescribing.
The speech which seemed to go on forever, was dripping with hatred for Justin Trudeau. and what made it even more disturbing was the creepy smile on his face reminiscent of a serial killer.
Which makes perfect sense coming from a grubby Con who wants to privatize medicare, kill the CBC, make life even harder for trans kids, slash the pensions of older Canadians, kill child support payments, and do nothing to fight climate change.And even as the planet burns, all he could offer up was even more hate...
As for winning over the young, by offering them them cheap affordable homes, that may give him a short term boost, but only until the truth is revealed.
Poilievre calls Trudeau a Marxist.pic.twitter.com/jJ3744BPaf— Mike Campbell (@Skeptical_Mike) August 31, 2023
Which is enough to disgust most decent Canadians, but not Stephen Harper.
He was so carried away by the intoxicating stench of that bloody majority, that he finally outed himself as the real leader of the Poilievre campaign.
And that will be used against him over and over again, all the way to the next election.
Harper helped make Poilievre...
The Libs don't have to call an election for another two years, so i wouldn't get too worried over the polls or what the Cons decide at their convention. By then, PP will be trying desperately to cut his ties to Trump and the overpowering loser stench that'll follow a few convictions.
