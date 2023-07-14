How Pierre Poilievre's Makeover Failed So Miserably

It has been more than a week since Pierre Poilievre finally realized he had to soften his image or give up any hope of ever being Prime Minister.
So he gave himself a waxy looking makeover, and tried to fool us into believing that he's really a nice guy.
But sadly for him that makeover has been an absolute disaster.
And even dressing up in cowboy drag didn't help
Not when he slathered on so much makeup, it smeared all over his collar.
Not when some suggested that he was wearing a corset or a male brassiere to make himself look more muscular.
And not when Justin Trudeau does it all so much better.
In fact, the sight of Justin being greeted so warmly in Con Alberta must have driven Poilievre KRAAAZY with jealousy.
Which may help explain why his "I'm really a nice guy" campaign didn't last very long.
And why he went quickly back to blaming Justin Trudeau for EVERYTHING. From the state of the economy to random stabbings in the streets.
So who could be surprised that his own drag show got even uglier?
Poilievre was quick to try to disassociate himself from that photo of him and that anti-gay bigot.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sought to distance himself Wednesday from a man who wore a "straight pride" T-shirt while posing for a photo with Poilievre at the Calgary Stampede over the weekend.
He claimed he hadn't had time to read what was written on that T-shirt.
But it turns that he knew the bigot, he was one of his convoy buddies.
The man also has been seen carrying a "F--- Trudeau" flag — the favoured prop of elements associated with the Freedom Convoy that protested COVID-era restrictions.
And the way Poilievre reacted, when he was asked about the ugly T-shirt at a newser yesterday, told us all we need to know.
Speaking to reporters in Penticton, B.C., Poilievre offered a terse response to a question about the T-shirt and its message, which is offensive to many in the LGBTQ community.
"I don't agree with that shirt," Poilievre said before moving on to the next question.
He looked guilty, and with good reason, for the whole ugly incident was almost certainly a set-up.
Poilievre knows that in the U.S. LGBT Americans are now the targets of choice of right-wingers, from the corrupt Republican political class to the Proud Boys.
For the past two years, the Proud Boys have waged a concerted campaign to harass and menace LGBTQ people, zeroing in on Drag Queen Story Hours and performances as their main target.
According to data compiled by LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD and the Anti-Defamation League, there have been 166 incidents of anti-LGBTQ protests and threats targeting drag events since early 2022. Far-right groups such as the Proud Boys took part in at least 35 of the incidents.
And here at home the sight of a group of Muslim children stomping on small rainbow flags at a Story Hour in Ontario, has the Cons in a frenzy...
So I can see Poilievre hoping that flashing a little homophobia might convince more Muslims to join his bigot party.
While believing he could escape responsibility for that message, by claiming he couldn't see it.
Right. Give him back his glasses.
You know, not long ago I warned that Poilievre was stoking the fires of anti-gay hatred...
Now, although our shabby Con media can't seem to see what's happening, or doesn't care, there can be no doubt that's exactly where he wants to take his ugly un-Canadian party.
In his feverish attempt to try to destroy Justin Trudeau.
Just like there can be no doubt that the only way we can keep our country from falling into the hands of the Con hate mongers is to destroy them, before they destroy this country and its values.
It's that simple, and that depressing. But as always there are some things to celebrate.
One, they're laughing at Poilievre.
Two, he's never looked less like a leader.
Three, he has now shown that he is a racist, a vile misogynist, and a scummy homophobe.
And four, he has proved, beyond the shadow of a doubt.
That try as you might, you can't put lipstick on a Con hog...
