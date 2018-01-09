Tuesday, January 09, 2018
The Slow Implosion and Appalling Cowardice of Andrew Scheer
For months Andrew Scheer has attacked Justin Trudeau like a bat out of hell.
Accusing him of being incompetent, corrupt, a crook, even a terrorist sympathizer.
The Con media let him and his Cons get away with it, and it has been a sordid spectacle that has badly damaged our democracy.
A reminder of the days when Stephen Harper played the same dirty game.
But now at last the ghastly Schmear is getting a taste of his own medicine.
Some of the dinosaurs in the Con media have turned on him.
With Conrad Yakaboski being the latest to accuse him of being totally useless, or a DUD.
Did Conservatives pick a dud?
The answer to this question will undoubtedly emerge in 2018 as Canadians either "get to know" Andrew Scheer or, as is just as likely the case, continue to ignore the federal Tory Leader's very existence. Either way, Conservatives may be looking for a replacement before 2019 arrives.
For a candidate who was supposed to be the down-to-earth antidote to the celebrity politician that is Justin Trudeau, Mr. Scheer only seems to confirm that bland usually doesn't work. It might sell in 1970s-era Ontario or Regina-Qu'Appelle, the sleepy Saskatchewan riding Mr. Scheer has represented since he was a 25-year-old. But the dimpled-doughboy shtick just isn't cutting it among Canadians.
Calling him a rube, a bore, a man who panders shamelessly to his bigot base. A leader more opportunistic than principled. A religious fanatic trapped in the past, who would lead Canadians back to the monstrous place called Harperland...
A loser who may need to be replaced, sooner rather than later.
I don't know if Mr. Scheer can grow in the job. But if I was a member of the Tory brain trust drafting a campaign strategy for the next election, I would not be counting on Mr. Scheer to deliver many new voters to the party. He might have been the best choice among a weak field of leadership candidates. But he does not have winner written anywhere on his face.
And as if that wasn't enough to flatten Scheer like a bolt out of the blue.
Then along came the bigot Beyak, to call him a damned LIAR.
Sen. Lynn Beyak denies that Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer asked her to remove letters from her Senate website supporting her view on the residential school system before kicking her out of caucus.
"Contrary to his statement, that he asked me to remove content and I refused, neither I nor my staff ever spoke with Andrew Scheer or anyone from his office, at any time," said Beyak in a statement Monday.
And make him look bad, or sad, or just pathetic. Again.
A senior Conservative source confirmed that neither Scheer, nor anyone from his office, spoke directly with Beyak about the letters.
A man either too cowardly to pick up the phone and expel Beyak from his caucus.
Or a man with a soft spot for bigots, like Ezra Levant, who he also took forever to dissasociate himself from.
Even though Levant's hate mongering Rebel is still publishing death threats aimed at Justin Trudeau.
Like this one the other day
And Scheer still sees nothing wrong in hiring Levant's close collaborator Hamish Marshall as the Con's campaign manager...
In the face of all this, and at a time when hate crimes are out of control, Scheer's cowardice couldn't be more obvious, or more appalling.
On Monday, Scheer's office said it wouldn't be responding to questions about Beyak's comments and referred reporters to last week's statement.
By failing to stand up for our Canadian values he has shown himself to be a religious fanatic and would be Trumpkin who would never do anything to alienate his racist base.
Which needless to say makes him unfit to be the leader of a Canadian political party, or heaven forbid, a Canadian Prime Minister.
As Yakaboski points out, the Con's biggest problem is that they are still Stephen Harper's Party...
There is a reason no big names stepped up to replace Mr. Harper. The former Tory leader and prime minister daunts his party, still.
Scheer and his Cons never learned their lesson, or understood what they did wrong.
And it will lead to their total destruction.
But in the meantime, we must make sure that bestial ignorance doesn't become our problem...
For we saw where Harper and his political thugs were willing to take this country.
And it must never happen again...
Scheer isn't doing a good job at all. They would be wise to replace him with Michelle Rempel.ReplyDelete