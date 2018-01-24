The Scary Story And Many Roles of Kellie Leitch

She came charging out of the Great White Somewhere on her trusty Canadian steed, Goober.
She claimed that we were in great danger, and that only she could save our country, and its precious
But sadly Kellie Leitch couldn't even save herself.
And now she's finally calling it quits.
And preparing to ride off into the sunset on her doggy Bow Wow.
Conservative MP Kellie Leitch will not seek re-election in 2019.
"My time in politics has been a genuine privilege, and I will always be thankful to the constituents of Simcoe-Grey for their tremendous support," Leitch said in a statement late Tuesday. "I have concluded, however, that the time has come for me to serve in other ways, including as a surgeon and volunteer."
But what a show it was. So many roles, so many failures.
She first shocked Canadians with a very convincing role as a bigot in the Cultural Barbarian Freak Show.
But sadly for Leitch, and her partner Chrissy Alexander, the show was such a bust it helped bring down the Harper government.
But while Kellie said she was sorry, for herself...
She wasn't about to be discouraged by a minor event like the collapse of the Con Regime, even if she was largely responsible.
And fuelled by her burning ambition, tried out for the role of bigot Cinderella in that other freak show, the Con leadership race.
Only to end up playing the role of the ugly sister...
Which did earn her more coverage in the media than all the other candidates put together.
But her next role as the law and order candidate, and her harsh views on what was to be done to young Canadians who smoke marijuana...
Were poorly received, to put it mildly.
But it was her last role that really did her in, when she tried to convince a sceptical country that she was Canada's Donald Trump...
And while most agreed that she was a better Trump than Tony Clement.
Let's face it, that wasn't too difficult.
And the Con leadership race soon descended into farce...
The reviews were brutal...
And by the time she made this desperate video...
They weren't clapping or groaning anymore, they were laughing...
And yes, this was The End...
And I think it's safe to say that her political obituary will be a short one.
Kellie Leitch:
She came, she tried, she failed, she disgraced herself.
And she will not be missed...
John Ivison, can we not deport him back to Scotland:) His eulogy for the career of Leicht is mind blogging.ReplyDelete
When Harpo needed a wet worker she was the most moist.
Hi Steve...no you can't deport Ivison back to Scotland because then I'd never be able to get away from him. I saw he broke the story on Leitch quitting, but didn't bother reading it. Once he was a decent journalist, but now he's just a Con hack. As for Leitch, as I said in my post, she is best forgotten...Delete
What a winner, forgotten but not gone yet.ReplyDelete
Hi rumleyfips....I must say it came as a rude shock, to hear that she was leaving, only to find out that she won't be gone for TWO years. Talk about a long goodbye.... 🙄Delete
Kevin O'Leary was going to "SAVE' us all ......ReplyDelete
Hi Kathleen....yes, but like Leitch, and also sadly for him, he also couldn't save himself. I understand he is planning to hold a big fundraiser in Toronto soon, to try to pay back his massive campaign debts. If I had some spare cash I'd dress up as a clown and attend, but luckily I don't..😉Delete
And she will not be missed...ReplyDelete
I am not so sure of that Simon. She was a great asset to the party, the Liberal Party.
Hi jrkrideau...I suppose from a strictly political point of view you're right. But she isn't going anywhere before the next election, and we still have Brad Trost and a cage full of dinosaurs including Scheer himself. I was going to write a more serious piece about her nefarious influence on Canadian politics. But then I started looking at some of the many illustrations I had made of her over the years and so much for that...😺Delete