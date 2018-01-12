The Inspiring Courage of Justin Trudeau

I've now had a chance to watch two of Justin Trudeau's Town Halls. And although I always find it hard in the cold dark days of January to get excited about anything.
I have been extremely impressed by this remarkable democratic exercise.
Justin Trudeau's town halls are a great democratic exercise and example of political courage. The Con media and the toxic Trudeau haters must be screaming with frustration. pic.twitter.com/Te159ehaT8— Simon (@montrealsimon) January 11, 2018
And by the courage of our Prime Minister.
Who isn't afraid to give ordinary Canadians a chance to participate in the political process, and pepper him with questions about anything.
No matter how tough or how critical.
Unlike Stephen Harper who travelled around the country in a heavily guarded bubble where ordinary people only served as props.
But what has particularly impressed me, is the way Trudeau has been dealing with the haters, who have been coming out of the woodwork like cockroaches.
Justin Trudeau's third town hall of his cross-country tour saw repeated interruptions from two persistent hecklers who interrupted questioners and attempted to shout down the prime minister before one of them had to be forcibly removed by police.
For hate in this country is becoming a real problem.
And the way he dealt with this alt-right heckler complaining about the payment to Omar Khadr, was a lesson in Canadian values...
On the other hand the presence of all those kooks, does raise a troubling question.
Should the security at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s town halls across the country be higher?
Because in a country with so many toxic Trudeau haters, this seems a little too casual to me.
“Nobody searched anyone as they were coming through the door here,” one person told Trudeau. “Everybody’s jackets were checked, but nobody was patted down, no metal detectors were passed over anyone.”
For trust me I know how crazy they are. I have received all kinds of death threats in the last two years.
And who can forget how the absurd Trudeau hater at the blog Politics and Its Discontents solicited help from a notorious anti-gay bigot to try to hurt me, for daring to question his judgement? Only to end up with egg all over his face.
And then there was the Con media which also added its measure of hate, sniping away from the sidelines, no doubt because it's incredibly frustrated that ordinary Canadians were getting to ask questions.
And that almost none of them were about the so-called Aga Khan "scandal," which is all the ghastly gang in the Ottawa bubble ever talks about.
With the shabby Con stooge David Akin showing his frustration by actually going after the Trudeau kids at one point.
Only to be called out...
And forced to apologize...
And through it all Trudeau never lost his cool and remained in total command of the situation...
And all I can say is, at a time when Canada is being threatened by a racist bully.
And haters are trying to undermine this country from within.
Thank goodness for a decent leader, and our precious Canadian values.
Thank goodness for Justin Trudeau...
