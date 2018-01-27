Saturday, January 27, 2018
Rick Mercer On The Incredible Drabness of Andrew Scheer
It couldn't have been a more revealing contrast. Andrew Scheer gathered with his Con caucus in Victoria.
Plotting 101 ways to destroy Justin Trudeau, in a small sweaty room reeking of boredom.
While Trudeau was at the Davos summit, and together with Angela Merkel, was being acclaimed as the most respected leader in the world.
And the Prime Minister of one of the world's most successful countries.
So how did the loser Cons react to that?
Answer: By taking dead aim at Trudeau's socks.
Trying to turn Trudeau's sock game into a negative.
When it's part of his appeal, and something that reinforces Canada's image as a cool country, in a grim world.
While we're supposed to believe that Andrew Scheer is a SERIOUS leader because he wears DAD socks...
When he's just an increasingly desperate religious fanatic...
A Con clown who wants to turn back the clock, and take us back to a dark and drab past.
A man as boring as bat shit.
But then that is what the next election will also be about.
Do we really want to go back to the past?
Do we really want to live in Andrew Scheer's drab world?
And I for one do not. I enjoy life too much.
And neither does the new and rising generation.
The Cons and the other grubby Trudeau haters can kiss Scheer's ring if they want.
Or suck on his dotard fingers...
But I'll take Trudeau and his cool socks any day of the year.
And his new Canada...
