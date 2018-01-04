Thursday, January 04, 2018
Is The Con Media Turning Against Andrew Scheer?
Yesterday, I wrote about a Globe article where Andrew Scheer claimed that him and his Cons were more tolerant than the Liberals.
And I wondered whether Scheer was losing his mind, and why the Globe would print such nonsense.
So I'm happy to see the Globe is now trying to make up for that.
And for Scheer and his Rebel acolyte Hamish Marshall it couldn't be more devastating.
For this is brutal.
Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer gave a recent interview to The Globe and Mail in which he tried to sell the Tories as Canada's party of tolerance and acceptance. He didn't nail it.
His position on abortion, which he claimed showed that his Cons are more open to diverse views than the Liberals, is the ugly offspring of political expediency.
Mr. Scheer is personally opposed to abortion, as are many Conservative voters. And yet he insists, almost to a fault, that a Tory government led by him would silence any Conservative MPs who tried to raise the issue.
Perhaps he believes that to say otherwise would cost him votes in a country where abortion rights are supported by the majority, and by the Supreme Court.
If so, where Mr. Trudeau's position on abortion is credibly based on personal conviction, Mr. Scheer's is the ugly offspring of political expediency.
And as for Scheer's absurd claim that he doesn't discriminate against LGBT Canadians, that makes no sense either.
Mr. Scheer was equally clumsy on the issue of LGBTQ rights, insisting he is a supporter. But as an MP, he voted against gay marriage in 2005, and as party leader he refuses to take part in Pride parades. "Not everyone marches," he says. And fair enough.
But while he claims the LGBTQ community should not take his absence from Pride parades as de facto proof that he isn't a supporter, he's happy to let that same absence send a signal to his political base about his beliefs.
It is as I said yesterday, nothing less than obscene.
The mark of a sinister religious fanatic, who like so many other vicious bigots would encourage his supporters to use their Bibles as weapons.
And the Globe editorial board is right to deliver this verdict:
Mr. Scheer has apparently made it a priority to rebrand his party as a Canada's brightest beacon of tolerance. Based on what we've seen, he may not be the person for the job.
But then who can blame them? They want the Cons to win the next election, they know a loser when they see one.
And like others can see that Justin Trudeau is heading for another crushing majority.
For standing up for our precious Canadian values.
For there are no lower creatures than anti-gay bigots, and those who enable them, who would attack people for who they love.
But does this mean the Con media is turning on Scheer?
I doubt it.
For if they were serious they would explain to their readers that Schmeagol can't change even if he wanted to, which he doesn't, because he owes his leadership victory to social conservatives like Brad Trost...
Who like Scheer also take their orders from above, and now want their pound of flesh.
But as someone who has been a lonely voice warning that Scheer is not what he seems, and is a deadly threat to this country and its values.
I take this as a small victory.
And it only encourages me to continue my struggle against that ghastly bigot, until the day he resigns...
abortion, Andrew Scheer, bigotry, LGBT rights, The Globe and Mail, women's rights
