Thursday, January 18, 2018
Donald Trump's Sinister Fake News Awards
In my last post I lamented the fact that the White House doctor had horrified people all over the world, by giving Donald Trump a clean bill of health.
And by declaring that he was mentally competent, when just about everything he says or does seems to suggest the opposite.
Which predictably enough had Trump calling himself a genius. Again.
Only to show the entire world that he's a drooling dotard or a babbling Baby Man.
By unveiling his so-called Fake News Awards.
With this one being my fave...
For it clearly demonstrates the size of Trump's pea brain, and reveals how even the smallest things can drive him over the deep end.
And why he must be removed from office, before among other things he turns America into a police state.
For beyond the burning hypocrisy.
President Trump — who gleefully questioned President Barack Obama’s birthplace for years without evidence, long insisted on the guilt of the Central Park Five despite exonerating proof and claimed that millions of illegal ballots cost him the popular vote in 2016 — wanted to have a word with the American public about accuracy in reporting.
Is the sinister intention.
The content of the 11-point list was perhaps less notable than its premise: a sitting president using his bully pulpit for a semi-formalized attack on the free press.
Which is nothing less than a blatant attempt to intimidate and muzzle the media.
Trump uses the "fake news" label to tar almost any news outlet or story he doesn't like, including the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC News and most recently the Wall Street Journal, whose owner, Rupert Murdoch, has been Trump-friendly. The idea is to give core supporters an excuse to disregard damaging stories.
It's a cheap ploy, but it comes with a serious, sinister subtext. Trump has been making a case for changing U.S. libel laws to make it easier to punish publishers of news he considers "fake."
And as Senator Jeff Flake said yesterday, when Trump calls the free press "the enemy of the American people," he sounds like Joseph Stalin...
"The president has it precisely backwards — despotism is the enemy of the people," Flake said in remarks prepared for delivery in the Senate. "The free press is the despot's enemy, which makes the free press the guardian of democracy.
When a figure in power reflexively calls any press that doesn't suit him, 'fake news,' it is the person who should be the figure of suspicion, not the press."
And the good news?
The White House doctor's diagnosis may have been a little too flattering.
Cardiologists not associated with the White House said Wednesday that President Trump’s physical exam revealed serious heart concerns, including very high levels of so-called bad cholesterol, which raises the risk that Mr. Trump could have a heart attack while in office.
So Trump could still leave us in a box.
But if not the warning couldn't be clearer.
Remove that ugly maniac from power, by whatever means necessary.
Before he turns his country into a fascist nightmare...
And before he kills us all...
Trump is alledged to have had multiple "affair a la Tiger Woods" with porn stars, this would have forced any other president to the bunker at least. For Trump its a yawn. Trump pardons Banks, how is it even possible to pardon a Bank, let alone one you probably owe billions of dollars too. Again nothing but yawns we are talking about shitholes. We are the fools not him.ReplyDelete
Either the author of the test or someone very familiar with it has stated that acing the test is quite rare and that 1 or 2 mistakes were the norm so my guess is Trump cheated on it. Given that his whole presidency is based on one lie after the other gives the idea of cheating all the plausibility it needs.ReplyDelete
Besides, had he not cheated, the embarrassment of failing it would have been too much for Donnie's fragile ego. His clock drawing would have been in digital format, 11:10. The correct answer rhinoceros would have instead been unicorn, the camel would have been brand of cigarette and... so on.
The only thing fake about this shit-show presidency is Trump himself. The self described "genius" is more an idiot savant without the savant who spends half his waking hours fluffing up his feathers and the other half being a complete asshole.
JD