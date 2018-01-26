Friday, January 26, 2018
Donald Trump and the Golden Toilet
It's the kind of request that would have made poor old Vincent Van Gogh cut off his other ear.
Donald Trump writing to the Guggenheim Museum to ask if he could borrow Van Gogh's Landscape With Snow, to hang in his private quarters.
Fortunately the museum said sorry, no can do.
But did offer to lend him something even better.
A shiny gold toilet called America.
The emailed response from the Guggenheim’s chief curator to the White House was polite but firm: The museum could not accommodate a request to borrow a painting by Vincent van Gogh for President and Melania Trump’s private living quarters.
The curator’s alternative: an 18-karat, fully functioning, solid gold toilet — an interactive work titled “America” that critics have described as pointed satire aimed at the excess of wealth in this country.
If Trump would accept it, because as you know he's finicky about where he plants his fat ass.
On the face of it, President Trump might appreciate an artist’s rendering of a gilded toilet, given his well-documented history of installing gold-plated fixtures in his residences, his properties and even his airplane. But the president is also a self-described germaphobe, and it’s an open question whether he would accept a previously used toilet, 18-karat or otherwise.
And he has his own gold toilet...
Or as some like to call it Trump's throne.
The place where he gets all his Make America Great ideas...
And excretes all his major decisions.
So maybe he'd prefer one of Maurizio Cattelan's other creations.
Cattelan, 57, is well known in the art world for his satirical and provocative creations, including a sculpture depicting Pope John Paul II lying on the ground after being hit by a meteorite. Another was a child-size sculpture of an adult Adolf Hitler, kneeling.
Especially, the Hitler one...
For obvious reasons.
Or maybe he'd like this just as fascist, but more Make America Great Again version...
Although if it was up to me, and knowing that he's terrified of sharks.
I'd offer him this painting...
Or since I also know that Trump doesn't have an artistic bone in his body, or an ounce of class.
Maybe we should just send him this primitive...um...masterpiece.
And tell him it's the Mona Lisa, and it's worth BILLIONS.
Still, on a serious note, when I think of how Trump has apparently volunteered to allow Robert Mueller to question him under oath.
And I think how Mueller must be feeling after finding out that Trump tried to fire him.
President Trump ordered the firing last June of Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation, according to four people told of the matter, but ultimately backed down after the White House counsel threatened to resign rather than carry out the directive.
Maybe the gold toilet is the best choice, because that's where Trump is going.
Before he goes here...
Oh and one more thing...
Don't forget to send Trump a LOT of toilet paper eh?
Because from now on his story is probably going to get REALLY messy.
And I think he's going to need it...
Still a better president than the brutal African dictator Barry Soetoro.ReplyDelete
Racist jerk. You'd rather have a Russian dictator by way of New York than a sensible centrist who by all accounts had his administration's goals for "hope and change" stymied by the deranged Tea Party insurgency and the intransigient Greedy Old Plutocrats in Congress? 'Course you would. You're such a pathetic loser that nothing makes you happy except tearing down successful people who you believe should be your "lessers" because of their skin color, gender, sexual orientation or nationality. Or punching down and kicking your jack(ass) boots against marginalized and oppressed people who you don't want to have a share of the pie.Delete
Go back to whatever basement you crawled out of, troll. I feel bad for your mom; she must have to wash your stained white sheets every day and throw out all those fake-news Trump magazines that have the pages all stuck together. Maybe she'll join the Resistance and kick your sorry ass out on the street. All you and your cheese-coated surrender monkey have done so far is Make America Gross Again and take credit for things that Obama did manage to accomplish because even despite Republican stonewalling, he did actually know how to govern for all the people -- even the ones who, like you, hated him for no valid reason and still do. Not just a dwindling sliver of gun-toting, toothless morons who flunked out of grade 4 Bible homeschool, which is the only thing the Trumpublicans have left. That and the billionaire class who's robbing them and everyone else blind by pitting "them against us" as a distraction tactic so no one will see who the real enemy is. Go look up what Lyndon Johnson said about the poorest white man needing a black man to kick so that they won't unite together and tear down the parasites who really only care about the color green.
That economic recovery was Obama's and Trump is on his way to ruining it. Just like the surplus was Clinton's and Bush hemorrhaged the whole country by putting two pointless wars on a credit card, mortgaging Social Security to pay for it, and letting bank fraudsters get away with shorting the market so they could cut their losses and leave everyone else holding the bag.
You have nothing to be proud of whatsoever, Proud Boy, and neither does your deplorable party. I award you no points, and may Dog have mercy on your soul.
Yes, the Van Gogh is just to look "cultured". It is so low-key and understated, just a man walking across a field with his dog - and I don't think Shithole even likes pets. I can feel the crunch of the snow over the stubble left after the harvest, and the dog's happiness to have his/her human all to him or herself.ReplyDelete
I was wondering where the painting was set as the colours look like the south of France but the land is as flat as the artist's native Netherlands. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Landscape_with_Snow
The entry also includes other Van Gogh snow paintings; of course there was a lot more snow in the low countries than on plains in the South of France.
The golden toilet is perfect.
I think the toilet fits him perfectly too, but it reminds me of a rather infamous Duchamp piece, and I don't think he deserves to be awarded any semblance of "culture" at all. That includes Dadaist absurdism, dogs playing poker, the severed-leg floor lamp from A Christmas Story, or even the vacuum cleaner parts that Jeff Koons probably buys in bulk on eBay for $20 or picks up at a junkyard and somehow manages to make millions off showcasing as "modern art."Delete
Personally, I would have commissioned the blind restoration artist who ruined the Christian fresco by making it look like a monkey. Or I'd hire that guy who did the Virgin Mary painting that caused such a firestorm in New York back in the '80s, to smear elephant dung and maybe Cheetos dust all over Trump's ridiculously idealized portrait hanging up at Mar-a-Lago (seriously, go look at this thing, it's The Portrait of Dorian Orange — whoever painted it made him look like an Aryan-model Cary Grant) and maybe dip it in a bucket of pee.
That seems to be his thing anyway, right? Call it, what else? From Russia With Love. Might as well include a copy of the book about him that Dostoevsky wrote: The Idiot.
Quite fitting substitute for the Van Gogh sinceReplyDelete
it's where his presidency is going!
-----
David Toronto
I gotta give him props for asking for a Van Gough.ReplyDelete
I think he'll take the toilet Simon even though it is used. The self described germaphobe would have it scrubbed and sanitized for hours and then probably go and get kissy faced and have unprotected sex with a porn star. Go figure.ReplyDelete
He does have an unusual penchant where gold is concerned. Gold trim, gold plated toilets, gold curtains, golden showers. Speaking of which, his Russian prostitute/girlfriend, Ivana Tinkle, would love that toilet.
Seriously, when Mueller is done with Trump, the bloated orange will need the extra toilet.
JD
The chief curator of the Guggenheim Museum just became my latest Resistance hero. Offering to send Trump a gold toilet called America is brilliant on so many levels. We are going to need a good sense of humour to get through the Trump nightmare, And the curator's toilet and Simon's Mona Lisa had me roaring with laughter. Thank you both!ReplyDelete