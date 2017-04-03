Monday, April 03, 2017
Why Are Donald Trump and His Gang Behaving So Strangely?
It was one of the weirdest scenes I've ever witnessed. Donald Trump leaving an executive order signing ceremony, without signing anything.
And his behaviour just keeps getting more and more bizarre, like these tweets he fired off this morning.
Which make absolutely no sense, unless he's desperately trying to deflect attention from a growing scandal that is threatening to destroy him.
For he cannot dig himself out of the hole he has dug for himself.
And could this be the reason Trump and his gang are behaving so strangely?
CBS News has learned that FBI agents are looking into whether Trump campaign associates were coordinating with Russian operatives as early as March of 2016. Sources say agents are examining whether individuals sympathetic to the Trump campaign directed hackers to specific information in Democratic party computer systems.
And if that did not spook Trump, an additional tidbit might have: “[A] year after the Russian operation began . . . sources say the FBI’s investigation is nowhere near over. It involves dozens of agents in Washington, New York, and London. The NSA and CIA are also gathering intelligence from inside Russia.”
For nobody can deny this.
They sure are doing a good imitation of panicked people trying to hide something very damaging.
And what also can't be denied, is that his assault on the media is an assault on democracy...
He is the real enemy of the American people, and nothing he says or does can conceal the ugly truth.
It was no secret during the campaign that Donald Trump was a narcissist and a demagogue who used fear and dishonesty to appeal to the worst in American voters.
Still, nothing prepared us for the magnitude of this train wreck. Like millions of other Americans, we clung to a slim hope that the new president would turn out to be all noise and bluster, or that the people around him in the White House would act as a check on his worst instincts, or that he would be sobered and transformed by the awesome responsibilities of office.
Instead, seventy-some days in — and with about 1,400 to go before his term is completed — it is increasingly clear that those hopes were misplaced.
He is already the worst president the U.S has ever known...
In a matter of weeks, President Trump has taken dozens of real-life steps that, if they are not reversed, will rip families apart, foul rivers and pollute the air, intensify the calamitous effects of climate change and profoundly weaken the system of American public education for all.
His personality is the problem...
What is most worrisome about Trump is Trump himself. He is a man so unpredictable, so reckless, so petulant, so full of blind self-regard, so untethered to reality that it is impossible to know where his presidency will lead or how much damage he will do to our nation.
But while it is impossible to know where this story is going. It's that crazy.
The Resistance is growing. The pressure is building.
This must be the message of all decent people....
And the more erratic he behaves.
The more easily he'll be DESTROYED...
