Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Scott Pruitt: The Roasting of a Climate Change Denier
When Donald Trump is finally driven from office and put on trial, I hope that Scott Pruitt, the climate change denying head of the Environmental Protection Agency, joins him in the box.
For the way Pruitt and Trump are gutting the EPA, threatens to poison our air, our Great Lakes, and even our food.
And their all out assault on Obama's plan to fight global warming is simply beyond belief.
And a crime against the planet.
President Trump, flanked by company executives and miners, signed a long-promised executive order on Tuesday to nullify President Barack Obama’s climate change efforts and revive the coal industry, effectively ceding American leadership in the international campaign to curb the dangerous heating of the planet.
Mr. Trump made clear that the United States had no intention of meeting the commitments that his predecessor had made to curb planet-warming carbon dioxide pollution, turning denials of climate change into national policy.
So I was glad to see that Pruitt was grilled the other day by Fox News' Chris Wallace.
And that after the interview was over, both left and right agreed that Pruitt had been destroyed.
“New EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt embarrassed himself repeatedly on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace, who kept Pruitt on the hot seat for 14 minutes as he pressed to get past Pruitt’s paper-thin talking points,” Jeremy Symons of the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund wrote for the Huffington Post.
Pruitt received an equally dismal review on Breitbart, which called Trump's new EPA chief out for having “sweated, stuttered, and floundered” through what ultimately was “an entirely needless concession to the enemy.”
“I just watched Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, get eaten alive by Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace,” columnist James Delingpole penned on the right-wing site. “Not only was it an ugly and painful sight but it was also a very dispiriting one.”
Just like his boss will one day be destroyed by the same issue...
For Trump can lie about everything. He can deny reality.
But climate change can no longer be ignored.
Those who deliberately sabotage our planet will be brought to justice.
And cannot be punished harshly enough...
