Justin Trudeau and the Fight That Changed Canadian History
It's hard to believe, but it has now been five years since Justin Trudeau stepped into a boxing ring to take on the Con Senator Patrick Brazeau.
And although it was only a charity fight, and it lasted less than three rounds.
It was the biggest fight of Trudeau's career.
And a turning point in the history of Canada.
When historians come to examine one of the moments that ended Stephen Harper’s Conservative government, they will not write of a speech such as Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream,” or of a moment such as Viola Desmond’s refusal to change from her cinema seat, or Gandhi’s protest march across India. Rather, they will point to Round 3 of a boxing match on March 31, 2012, when one man battered the other against the ropes so hard that the fight was stopped.
It was the Fight for the Cure, an Ottawa fundraising event for cancer victims where mostly businessmen, lawyers and real estate developers box it out. At the centre of this event were two politicians: Patrick Brazeau and Justin Trudeau.
And while I remember the fight well, I also remember that there were two losers that night.
The hapless Brazeau, and the Con clown Ezra Levant, who was covering the match for Sun TV, along with his colleague Brian Lilley.
And who could not contain his blood lust, or his homophobia, or his obvious desire that Trudeau would be badly injured, or even killed...
Right-wing journalist Ezra Levant referred to Trudeau as the “Shiny Pony:” a rich, privileged kid who just did not understand the problems of ordinary people.
Sun TV was so certain that Trudeau would be defeated that it televised the fight nationally. The room was packed with Tory supporters and even Levant was there to see Shiny Pony’s downfall.
So I thought I'd make a little video, to remind people how Justin bucked the odds.
And how disgusting was Levant's behaviour that night.
Starting with the moment Trudeau was introduced...
You know, at the time I thought Justin Trudeau had been incredibly reckless, for just one lucky punch from Brazeau could have ended his political career.
But later I realized that like so many others I had underestimated him.
And the fight couldn't have had a better ending.
Levant and his sidekick couldn't have been more humiliated...
Sun TV soon hit the canvas, and never got up again.
The smelly bigot Levant was reduced to running a YouTube channel.
Trudeau went on to flatten Stephen Harper...
And I'm just glad I watched that fight.
For history was truly made.
And Canada was the big winner...
