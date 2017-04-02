Sunday, April 02, 2017
Donald Trump and the Coming War With China
I'm sure we all remember the horrified look on Angela Merkel's face, when she came face to face with the madness of Donald Trump, two weeks ago.
Or the rude way he refused to shake her hand.
And that's before we found out that Trump reportedly handed Merkel a fake bill for more than $300 billion.
Well, get ready for something even worse.
For this week Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
His preview of the meeting isn't exactly encouraging.
For that kind of talk could easily trigger a trade war.
Or even worse, as the well known security analyst Graham Allison warns, it could lead to a catastrophic military confrontation.
It may not be apparent when President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet beneath the towering palms and crystal chandeliers at Mar-a-Lago this coming week, but the nations they lead are on a collision course for war.
An irresistibly rising China is challenging the United States’ accustomed dominance. Consider that the U.S. share of global economic output fell from 22 percent in 1980 to 16 percent today, while China’s grew from 2 percent to 18 percent over the same period. Historians know that when a rising power threatens to displace a ruling power, alarms should sound: extreme danger ahead.
For the past does not favour the future.
A major nation’s rise has disrupted the position of a dominant state 16 times over the past 500 years. In 12 of those 16 cases, the outcome was war.
And if a trade war doesn't lead to a major confrontation, there's always Taiwan...
No Chinese national security official I have ever met, and no U.S. official who has examined the situation, doubts that China would choose war over losing territory it considers vital to its national interest.
Where a Chinese blockade could easily spin out of control.
If the United States came to Taiwan’s assistance and provided Navy escorts for the lifeline of ships supplying the island, China could try to sink one or more. And to prevent China from suppressing Taiwan, the United States would have to conduct massive, repeated attacks on missile bases on the Chinese mainland, killing thousands of Chinese.
It’s hard to believe that China would not respond to such attacks with equivalent strikes on U.S. air bases in Guam and Japan, as well as carriers. From there to bombs exploding on U.S. soil is not a very long hop, skip or jump.
And we too could end up as collateral damage...
You know, maybe China and the United States would have been on a collision course no matter who had been elected president.
If it wasn't trade that lit the fuse, it might have been North Korea.
The Pentagon has reportedly prepared various military options to slow North Korea’s missile program. Although some might hope that fallout from a surgical strike would be limited, a U.S. attack could provoke retaliation that triggers a second Korean War or the collapse of the Kim regime. Either could lead to war between the United States and China.
But with an ignorant and belligerent clown like Trump running wild, who can predict what might happen?
But one thing is for sure:
Either the Americans find some way to take down or neuter that monster.
Or his madness could kill us all...
