Scottish Independence and the Brexit Nightmare
In a few hours I'll be leaving the country and setting off for Edinburgh, to attend the wedding of one of my oldest friends.
And since I'll be racing between that city, and my family home in the north of Scotland, I probably won't have time to blog until I return.
But in case you are wondering whether I'll be stirring up rebellion in the highlands
after this declaration.
Yes I will.
Post Brexit Britain is a nightmare.
Britain is now in the throes of a national counter-revolution. Thought Brexit was all about Britain’s relationship with the EU? It wasn’t even just about immigration. While millions who voted leave had multiple, complex reasons for their choice, the most bigoted elements of British society decided that the referendum presented them with a mandate.
This was a glorious national uprising not simply against Brussels, they decided, but against “political correctness”, against the conquests made by everything from the anti-racist movement to feminism to trans rights. The gloves were off, they decided. You’ve had your party, PC liberal do-gooders, and now it’s over and you will pay.
An ugly violent bigot place.
Scotland just wants something better, but this is how Little England would portray the Scots and their leader.
As some kind of mad terrorist holding the novelist J.K. Rowling hostage...
And while that might be funny, the hatred aimed at Scotland in the pages of the English newspapers is not.
And the only way the Scots can hope to escape it, and preserve their kinder gentler society, is to separate.
So change the date, change the words, here we go again...
Please hold the fort, watch the Cons, and I'll be back next week....
