The Spectacular Collapse of the Con Monster Jason Kenney

I still remember how disappointed I was when Jason Kenney resigned his seat in the House of Commons, after stinking out the joint for years.
Only to be greeted like a conquering hero by the rednecks in Alberta, and create a new far right party even more disgusting than the Cons.
But luckily, he couldn't govern or control his Frankenstein party.
Or escape his sordid record...
So he was forced to bite the bullet, and nail himself to his cross.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced his resignation as United Conservative Party leader Wednesday after receiving 51.4 per cent approval of his leadership from UCP members.
"The result is not what I hoped for or frankly what I expected," Kenney told a gathering of supporters and volunteers in Calgary after the results of the leadership review were announced.
Gary Mason blames Kenney's spectacular collapse on his oversized ego.
He was being hailed as the saviour of conservatism, not just in Alberta but in Canada. He became the most influential conservative voice in the country. He was the smartest guy in the room – at least he thought so – and mostly listened to himself when it came to making big decisions. He alienated many inside his caucus, especially MLAs who represented rural parts of the province.
The pandemic complicated things. The price of oil was still at historic lows, and the province’s books were a mess. The issues were so big, so tough, that even the smartest guy in the room couldn’t solve them. He seem preoccupied with settling scores, picking fights. He was always angry at something or someone. His politics became small and petty.Even his go-to tactic – lob a grenade in the direction of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – wasn’t working for him any more.
The only thing that surprised me was how little I cared.
I wrote so many posts about Kenney over the years. I denounced him over and over again for trying to divide Canadians for crass political purposes. I criticized him for the shameless way he tried to pleasure Big Oil. Or for the way he went after nurses, teachers, and LGBT kids.
As only a foul bully could.
And even though I can never forgive him for this crime against humanity...
For it is unforgivable, and the way he bragged about how he prevented gay men from seeing their dying lovers for the last time, makes it only more abhorrent.
As well as making it only too clear what kind of a monster he really is...
