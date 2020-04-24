The Cowardly Andrew Scheer Reveals His Inner Racist

I have always known that Andrew Scheer was a hideous racist, as well as a grotesque misogynist and vile homophobe.
But somehow our mediocre media has always given him a pass, so he was able to keep on poisoning this country with his ugly American-style politics.
At least until yesterday.
When one of his Con MPs attacked Canada's top doctor in the most disgusting manner.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, has failed Canadians.— Derek Sloan (@DerekSloanCPC) April 21, 2020
Dr. Tam must go! Canada must remain sovereign over decisions. The UN, the WHO, and Chinese Communist propaganda must never again have a say over Canada's public health!#cdnpolihttps://t.co/2u1JxCAdIV
And Scheer refused to condemn Sloan's racist remarks.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer refused Thursday to address controversial comments by a member of his caucus who is also seeking to replace him as leader.
While there were calls for Scheer to denounce Sloan's earlier remarks, in a tense back-and-forth with reporters Thursday the outgoing party leader refused to discuss them at all.
And never looked more cowardly...
But at least this time the Con media couldn't wish it away, and even the Con-friendly John Ivison suggested that maybe it was time Scheer was forced to resign.
In a multi-ethnic country where visible minorities make up a quarter of the population, no party tainted by racism can win power. Yet when Scheer was asked to denounce Sloan’s statement, he turtled, saying he did not want to comment on the behaviour of a leadership candidate.
If Scheer doesn’t see the need to decry comments from a sitting member of caucus that tars all Conservative MPs and the party with the brush of intolerance, he should go now.
But what Ivison and other members of the Con media seemingly failed to understand was the real reason Scheer didn't want to condemn Sloan.
And that's because to condemn him, would be to condemn HIMSELF...
For it was the Ugly American who personally selected Sloan, and made him yet another member of Scheer's inner faith circle, or Con coven.
Both get the green light from the ghastly bigots at Campaign Life.
Both get their inspiration from Ezra Levant's hate mongering Rebel.
And it all goes to show how low the racist Cons have fallen.
As this latest Abacus poll suggests, they will no doubt fall some more....
Justin Trudeau, the decent Canadian leader, is heading for another majority.
And as for the Ugly American Andrew Scheer.
He's just about done....
