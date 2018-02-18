Why Donald Trump Can No Longer Fire Robert Mueller

Donald Trump can rant and rave about Robert Mueller's indictment of 13 Russian trolls
He can claim the indictments shows there was no collusion.
He can try to discredit the FBI.
As only a pathetic and increasingly desperate dotard could.
But he can't call Russian interference a hoax any longer.
And he can't fire Mueller.
For while the indictments don't answer some burning questions.
Friday’s indictment of 13 Russian nationals and three organizations answers some of the bigger outstanding legal and factual questions surrounding Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. But a number remain unanswered, including the most obvious: Were Trump campaign officials involved, or Donald Trump himself?
There are several very good reasons for Mueller not to show his full hand.
Friday’s indictment sets a dramatic stage for anything that will follow. It provides the most detailed public account to date of the activities that Mueller is charged with investigating, and puts to rest any notion that there is “no there there.” It also lets other potential targets know that Mueller’s knowledge of Russian interference is extensive, and that the wisest course may be to cooperate rather than to try to obfuscate or obstruct.
Firstly, now that Mueller has demolished Trump's claims that the whole thing was a hoax, and made it clear that the Russians were working to elect HIM, it encourages others to cooperate with his inquiry.
Or else.
Secondly, it makes the charge of obstruction of justice, which is more easily proven, a far more deadly weapon to use against Trump and his crime family.
There have been clear signs that Mueller may be probing potential efforts to thwart the Russia investigation and/or efforts by campaign officials to conceal Russian contacts. That parallel area of inquiry is not affected by this indictment. The obstruction of justice-related shoes, if any, still remain to drop.
And thirdly, and most importantly, it will prevent Trump and his Republicans from firing him.
Bringing the first major indictment against only Russian individuals is also a brilliant rebuttal to those who argue (without basis ) that Mueller’s inquiry may be politically motivated. It allows Mueller to reveal the breadth and seriousness of the misconduct without any distracting political sideshows.
Surely the condemnation of the conduct set forth in Friday’s indictment will be bipartisan and overwhelming. That will give Mueller’s investigation considerable momentum and should provide substantial political insurance against any potential moves to fire the special counsel.
For now, as the presidential historian Tim Naftali points out, any attempts to do that could rightfully be seen as treason.
"I think any attempt to undermine the Mueller investigation at this point could credibly be described as treason." CNN presidential historian Tim Naftali joins @jimsciutto for analysis of special counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of 13 Russians https://t.co/fYVZZujQUX pic.twitter.com/VIdCqEYanq— CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2018
Which could leave Trump looking like the traitor-in-chief...
Destroy his corrupt presidency.
And as I have long predicted, finally send that depraved monster to the place where he rightfully belongs...
The shadows are lengthening.
The Mueller is coming.
And sooner or later the hog will be roasted...
