The Day Andrew Scheer Went Over The Deep End

Andrew Scheer has only been Con leader for about nine months, but already there are signs that he cannot handle the pressure of being Harper Two.
And is slowly losing his marbles.
Yesterday I issued this warning on Twitter:
And sure enough not long afterwards he went over the deep end.
First the creepy religious fanatic made it clear how little respect he has for women, by declaring that he would not sing the new gender neutral national anthem, until he is absolutely forced to by law.
Conservative leader @AndrewScheer says he's "disappointed" by how government went about changing lyrics to "O Canada" to be gender-neutral; says he still plans to sing old version. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/1GABQGILN7— Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) February 6, 2018
Just like the segregationists in the American south refused to recognize the civil rights of African Americans, until they were forced to at gun point.
Which made it only too clear what Scheer might do to the cause of women's rights if he ever became Prime Minister.
Which is scary enough.
But as it turns out Ol' Schmear was only warming up, for it was in Question Period that he really lost it, and started screaming at Justin Trudeau.
Until he became harder and harder to understand.
And even forgot to say anything in French.
While his Cons howled like beasts in the background.
But Scheer wasn't finished yet. When Question Period was over he left the chamber to announce for the 550th time that he wants Justin Trudeau to pay for his "illegal vacation."
But was still so rattled he couldn't speak properly, and had to read from a prepared statement. Which looked REALLY weird.
And then it all fell apart.
When reporters ignored the "illegal vacation" story and started asking him questions about the sordid Dykstra affair.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer refused to say Tuesday what fate might await those involved in the party’s mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations against Rick Dykstra during the 2015 election campaign.
Scheer, who called a news conference to pillory Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his tony Bahamian vacation with the Aga Khan, was instead peppered yet again with questions about the misconduct controversy roiling both the federal Conservatives and their Ontario counterparts.
And Scheer couldn't or wouldn't say anything.
But did look incredibly uncomfortable, or guilty...
Or like a deer caught in the headlights.
But then who can blame him?
For if it turns out he knew as much about those allegations as Stephen Harper and all the others, but also said or did NOTHING.
Harper, his former chief of staff and one of the Tory campaign chairs in 2015 have now all come forward publicly with accounts of how the Dykstra issue was handled following a Maclean’s magazine report on the allegations against Dykstra and the fact that removing him as a candidate was discussed by the party.
He could also end up looking like a pervert caught up in a sordid scandal much much bigger than a phony "illegal vacation."
And if Scheer is cleared, he could end up having to condemn Harper and his own party.
Which would almost certainly cause him to lose whatever marbles he has left...
Which means the Cons can't win, and we can't lose.
We have them exactly where we want them.
And we are going to destroy them...
Let's hope Trudope loses the next election. It would be a giant leap for peoplekind.ReplyDelete
Go away, troll. Maybe you should take a giant leap off a short pier if you're not going to address your own "shortcomings" in life or the failings of Dear Leader Android Sneer. Or is it Vladimir Poutine you've been called to serve in the name of the Dark Side? Either way, no one cares about Trudeau's silly verbal joke when there are far more pressing issues at hand that your Maple GOP/Russian (or whoever) darlings only want to exacerbate for their own self-interest. Trudeau represents the future, just like Elon Musk does but in a different way. Sneer is 38 going on 83. He represents a retrograde motion back into the past. And Canada is not interested in clunkers like you, Donald Dump, or Android Sneer, who all have your heads stuck way up in the atmosphere of Uranus...!Delete
I'd say us taxpayers were "emburdened" by having to pay Schmeer for his disastrous stint as speaker of the house. Never has there been a more partisan speaker as was the Schmeegol. He with the permanent Harper shit stain on his nose.ReplyDelete
Remember his shit eating grin and inane response to complaints about Paul Calandria not answering questions during QP? It was "it's Question Period, not Answer Period". I'd love to see JT throw that back at him and rub his nose in it for a couple of weeks.
His stance on the anthem is baffling and quite stupid. What does he expect to gain by refusing to sing it? He already has the old white, hateful misogynists vote.
All in all it's been a bad week for Schmeegol. No one cares about his worn out narrative, his hatred of JT is consuming him and the Dykstra scandal is already proving that, in the words of his deposed Dear Leader, he's just not ready.
JD
Hi Simon, speaking of cons going over the deep end, since you're on Twitter, do you think you could take a few pokes at the savage con supporters all over Justin's account, who sent venom to little Ella-Grace when her dad posted a sweet message about her birthday a few days ago? And/or write an article about it to let your readers know? I don't have Twitter, and am hesitant to join because of people like this. Maybe Yvonne who also posts here, she can hit those orcs right in the Twittersphere too. Here's the thread -- make sure you don't read it on a full stomach:ReplyDelete
https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/960605319901712385
I hope the R.C.M.P. monitors the prime minister's social media accounts, because this stuff is REALLY cruel, and the people who stoop low enough to write it should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. It's not the first time they've attacked a Trudeau child as proxy for hatred of their dad; they vilified little Hadrien for his Halloween costume last year, which means that Xavier is their next target if he hasn't already been caught up in the fray already.
Their justification is that bullying the children will prevent a "dynasty in the making" from happening, that if only people had been sufficiently mean to Justin when he was a little boy and Pierre was PM, he'd never have become prime minister because he'd have gotten scared off from politics altogether. So basically, a "political abortion." Yet they have the gall to call themselves "pro-life."
And where is Andrew Scheer to call off the dogs? Or to say very simply that regardless of one's political persuasion, verbal abuse of the party leader will not be tolerated, especially verbal abuse of the party leader's family -- and in particular his children. Justin embodies "when they go low we go high." But instead of signing onto that, Scheer continues his obsession with National Lampoon's Bahamas Vacation as these wild beasts are now bullying Justin's little children! Coward. But I wouldn't expect any different from the foam-at-the-mouth "leader" of the Rebel Party. This is Ezra Levant's monster after all.
Jackie, Cons are the lowest kind of perverts and child molesters so nobody should be surprised. But unfortunately I doubt the RCMP can do much to stop them from bullying the Trudeau children. And even though Scheer has five children I doubt he will say anything because he's such a coward. The best thing we can do is make sure the Cons never get anywhere near power again.Delete
What makes him think we want to hear him sing ?ReplyDelete
My goodness what a devastating post. Mr Scheer is obviously having some kind of breakdown. His obsession with the Trudeau vacation is probably a symptom of a mental disorder, and when the media started publishing some critical articles it was probably enough to drive him over the edge. The man needs psychiatric attention, and should probably consider doing something else before he has to be hospitalized.ReplyDelete