Saturday, February 10, 2018
Patrick Brown, Doug Ford, and the Collapse of the Con Castle
It's hard to believe that just over two weeks ago Patrick Brown was the king of his Con castle.
And getting ready to bury Kathleen Wynne's Ontario Liberals in the next provincial election.
He had chiseled the rough edges off his Cons, made them look like a bluish version of the Liberals, a party fit for the 21st Century.
But then as we know, his whole world fell apart, and the beast came roaring back.
And now the brutish Doug Ford isn't just dismembering everything that Brown built, he's already making it the Ford Party.
You don’t have to wait until March 10 to find out who won the Progressive Conservative leadership race. We already have a victor.
Never mind if Caroline Mulroney or Christine Elliott triumphs in the end. No matter who takes over, it’s now Doug Ford’s party.
Win or lose, he’s not just setting the agenda. He’s undoing it.
And forcing his rivals to abandon any plans they might have had for that most shiny symbol of Con modernity, a carbon tax.
Declaring his candidacy last month, Ford demanded an end to the carbon tax at a time when his rivals were both trying to have it both ways — a carbon tax if necessary, but not necessarily a carbon tax.
Within days, Elliott buckled — first claiming she was personally opposed but would consult caucus (pro-tax) and membership, before finally siding with Ford. Mulroney held out until Thursday before acquiescing to the pressure of a Tory tidal wave against any global warming measures.
Which not only makes the Cons look like climate change deniers, and makes Elliott look like relic from the past, makes Dougie look like...um...Dougie, and makes Mulroney look like she's just not ready.
It also blows a massive hole in in the PC platform.
The political dishonesty and intellectual vacuity behind vaporizing the carbon tax has left a $4 billion hole in the PC platform — forcing Mulroney, Elliott and Ford to claim they’ll just zap fat from the provincial budget (waste that wasn’t visible to the party brain trust when crunching their numbers mere months ago).
But as Dan Robertson, a senior member of the PC campaign team, observed succinctly, “If you drop the carbon tax, there is no ‘rest of the platform.’ No middle class tax cut, no child care refund, no mental health investment, no dental care for low income seniors.”
Which should leave whoever wins fighting charges that they are planning to blow up such things as welfare rolls, schools, and hospitals...
And if that isn't enough to destroy any chances of masquerading as a modern party, then there's the invasion of the social conservatives.
Ontario PC leadership candidate Doug Ford recently accepted endorsements from a pair of controversial pastors with a history of preaching hate.
Charles McVety and Paul Melnichuk, two pastors with a well-documented track record promoting homophobia and anti-Semitism, are singing Ford’s praises as he works to lock-down the support of Ontario’s social conservative fringe.
Or the return of the bloated bigot Charles McVety, who Patrick Brown had exiled from his new/nouveau party much to McVety's displeasure.
Isn't that a pretty picture?
And do you think we might use this video, where one of those religious fanatics says McVety should be the Deputy Premier of Ontario?
Oh I think so. Praise the Lord !!!!
And if that's not enough to send the Cons to hell and back, we can always use this.
Or all the other scandals.
And so much for the new party Patrick Brown created.
And so much for the Con castle...
Golly, talk about a divine intervention.
Just when it looked like the Cons were on the verge of victory.
The tide of history came in and destroyed them...
I don't know Simon, don't count them out just yet. Never underestimate the stupidity of the average person.ReplyDelete
Simon you are not keeping up. Ms Mulroney has squared the revenue circle with a brilliant plan. I dont know why Wynee never thought of this. Mulroney is going to cut goverment waste, she have put her derailment machine in front of the Ford engine. Her gravy train will not even have a scent left when she is finished. Its so sad a dillitente like her was the first to recognize this painless solution.ReplyDelete
Doug Ford is going to say billions on sex education, with a simple PSA. Just say no to your uncle Dougie.
"Mulroney is going to cut goverment waste"Delete
...through private-sector contributions in duffel bags just like dear old dad? Or has her campaign manager Hambone Marshall decided to pick them up at Uncle Ezra's house in his Pepe the Frog lunch box?
Way to much sludge in the Liberal MaCHine after 15 years. If only the NDP would present a credible alternative. Andrea Howorth is a mealy mouthed as any political animal ever cataloged. She stands for power.ReplyDelete
You know what's really troubling, Simon, is that the silver-tongued cult leader Jordan Peterson almost decided to throw his Kermit -- er, Pepe the Frog MAGA hat into the ring for the Ontario PC race. You've probably seen this guy. He's a mental health practitioner? Yet he's a bigot and a grandstanding narcissist if there ever was one. He probably figured he could grift more money from his Pied Piper audience continuing on the wingnut welfare circuit and promoting his new "self-help" book, and by self-help I mean help yourself and to hell with everyone else. Nevertheless, if/when the Regressive Conservatives crash and burn in the upcoming election, I wouldn't count out this guy getting successfully recruited by the party next time around. He's got a massive enough ego and a militant agenda of his own against his colleagues at U of Toronto, that he'd fit in perfectly with Scheer's "defund the campus snowflakes who make me be polite to trans people" agenda.ReplyDelete
His Reddit cult wants him to go all the way to being the prime minister because they hate Trudeau, call him a "socialist" and any number of transphobic/homophobic slurs (and even Trump Jr. has now jumped aboard the bandwagon), and are demanding the repeal of C-16, which Peterson willfully misrepresented both the letter and spirit of in order to ride this wave of trans-hatred to his 15 minutes of fame.
There's a feminist blogger who goes by the name Echidne of the Snakes, who has a very good takedown of Peterson's B.S. The Guardian, as linked to in her post, says he's "dangerous" because, as MacLean's also puts it, he's the stupid person's idea of what a smart man should be. Some con here called me a dime-store Freud. I think that fits Peterson more than anything. Also a dime-store Carl Jung, dime-store Joseph Campbell, dime-store inferior white guy to the great Edith Hamilton and Zora Neale Hurston... I hope his trash theories end up eventually in the dime-store discount bin (and by that I mean rubbish bin). He's Fox News' favorite shrink, that should tell you a lot right there.
Be on the lookout for him, though. Especially if the cons get desperate enough for legitimacy and Peterson goes looking for a fight in his own backyard.
Gotta feel for real conservative minded citizens: they got no tent of their own so they couchsurf in other tents—much to those campers’ happiness, both federal, provincial and municipal. In this supersonic-paced world it was never gonna be easy for a political ethos that champions tradition; in the tabloidesque, minfo, news-bighted world, the defenders of God, Queen and country are looking defenceless. But before another neo-right pitbull chows down on another dog breakfast of Chow-Chow-Chow, we should acknowledge the many worthy contributions old fashioned Red Tories have made to our nation; most, if not all, have been benefiting the Libs, Dips, Greens and Blocs, not the least being a sometimes-obscured demonstration why our status quo electoral system is way first past the post. (Again, when anything traditional is bad and anything else—or whatever—is good—or whatever—the status quo is eliminated before the starting pistol by Mensa-oblivioids who prob’ly think single-member-plurality is how elitist dinosaurs use snail-mail to elect any number of extremophiles—when it’s all right, there’s nothing left.)ReplyDelete
My dad would have blamed Dief the Chief. Me, I just don’t know where to begin: Preston and Lucien? Brian, Margaret and Ronnie? Kimmy and Jean? (No! Surely not Elsie or Joe...who?) Or MacKay and Harper? At the risk of looking like a conservative myself by looking back to the past, I hasten—as fast as this walker will go—to emphasize: if we keep throwing away our history books, the highway will simply fill up agin with more histories of ‘the end of history.’
The question remains: what came first? Moderate cons bailing on their nominal parties cuz the extremists have moved in? Or fringe, right-wing wackos moving in because moderates have (pick one) left for heaven, left for Dotty-Potty rest homes, or left for the left? (Ms Wayne would have settled for two-outta-three, bless her heart.)
I think the simple fact is that neo-rightists like Stephen Harper or Gordon Campbell usurped conservative parties (not always so-named, as in BC, Sask or PdQ), drove moderates out, thence depended on extremists of all sorts, now running amok as neo-rightists are found out and booted out. We might example Stockwell Day, Christy Clark, May and Trump, Kenney and Scheer—and now Patrick and another Ford. A circus, a farce.
And now orphaned Red Tories serve Canada in other-party disguise. Who can blame them. Neo-rightists haven’t destroyed real conservatism, the best of which now informs every other party, (much to their benefits), but they’ve made the name a gut-hurling stench.
It’s Schadenfreude of Schadenfreude.