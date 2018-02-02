Friday, February 02, 2018
Kellie Leitch and the Incredible Shrinking Ezra Levant
As you may remember, Kellie Leitch and Ezra Levant had a very close working relationship during the Con leadership campaign.
Both shared the same view that only they could save our Canadian values from the "barbarians" i.e. the Muslims.
And that like Donald Trump, only they could save us from the "elites" i.e. Justin Trudeau.
But mostly it was about money.
For as Press Progress reports, Leitch paid Levant a lot of money for his services.
Kellie Leitch paid Ezra Levant’s alt-right Rebel Media tens of thousands of dollars during the Conservative MP’s controversial leadership campaign.
Elections Canada records reviewed by PressProgress show the failed leadership candidate cut Rebel Media five separate cheques worth $11,300 between September 2016 and February 2017 for services labelled “social media.”
In total, the records show Leitch’s campaign paid Rebel Media $56,500.
And while we already knew that Levant's Rebel Media has no principles.
Rebel Media did not disclose its financial relationship with Leitch’s campaign to its audience even though the alt-right website covered Leitch multiple times during the same time period as it was receiving tens of thousands of dollars from her campaign.
Leitch apparently had none either.
For even as her ads were appearing on some of the Rebel's ugliest stories...
And she was pretending she had Canadian values.
Or posing as the real Canadian Trump...
The mortal enemy of the "elites."
She wasn't fussy where her money came from.
A few people who gave Leitch’s failed leadership bid the maximum possible amount include Manulife CEO Donald Guloien, CIBC CEO Victor Dodig, wealthy Tory elite Hal Jackman plus Postmedia CEO turned Ontario PC candidate Rod Phillips.
And so much for the people's champion.
And the good news?
As you know, all that money got Leitch absolutely nowhere.
And as for Levant's Rebel Media, it too is greatly diminished.
Or as Canadian Cynic reports, just a shadow of its former self.
Since no one else seems willing to do it, I suppose it falls to me to point out how, despite putting on a brave face and padding its masthead with bogus reporters, Ezra Levant's vaunted Rebel Media is now nothing but shadows ... a desperate but tiny collection of fake journos still trying to pass as a larger and serious media outlet.
And yes, as Cynic says, how the mighty have fallen.
That, boys and girls, is the object of pathetically sycophantic adoration from all of "Rebel Nation" ... three talent-deprived yobs struggling mightily to maintain the pretense of a going venture, all the while scrambling to keep the lights on.
Oh boy, I can only imagine how much the desperate Levant must miss Leitch...
And surely it won't be long before he also jumps on his tiny doggy and heads off into the sunset.
Leaving decent Canadians to write his and Leitch's very short political obituary:
They met, they disgusted a nation, they failed.
But they did deserve each other.
And they won't be missed...
