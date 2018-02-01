Thursday, February 01, 2018
Justin Trudeau and the Bigot Nonos
Last Monday night Justin Trudeau attended a memorial ceremony for the victims of the Quebec City mosque massacre.
And during his speech he criticized one of Quebec's largest far-right groups, La Meute or Wolf Pack.
Calling them "nonos" which roughly translates as dummies or bozos.
It's easy to condemn racism, intolerance and discrimination against the Muslim community. We know who is who. It's the racists, it's the other, it's the ‘nonos’ who walk with a dog paw on the t-shirt.”
Only to have Sylvain Brouillete, a former leader of the group, take aim at him.
By releasing this statement on his Facebook page:
“A Nono is someone who thinks that those who criticize an ideology are racists and xénophobes while criticism of ideas is a fundamental right in a democratic society. A Nono is someone who sees a dog's foot instead of seeing the emblem of Quebec with its values of democracy, secularism, freedom and equality.”
Which of course is complete nonsense. La Meute, like other bigot groups in this country, has nothing to do with freedom and equality.
And Trudeau to his credit refused to back down.
Asked by a reporter whether he was unwittingly giving far-right groups free publicity, Mr. Trudeau said he prefers to take on extremists rather than pretend that they do not exist.
"I will always be there to denounce those who don't want to build a better and more open society," Mr. Trudeau said at a news conference on Tuesday. "It is my responsibility as a leader and as Prime Minister … to make it clear when there is hate speech, when there are statements or acts that are unacceptable."
Only to have a Con MP Pierre Paul-Hus attack him...
Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus said the attack on La Meute was unbecoming of a Prime Minister, saying groups should not be targeted because of their vision of the country.
"Canada's Prime Minister must speak in a way that is respectful of people. Calling people bozos, those are not words that should come out of the Prime Minister's mouth," Mr. Paul-Hus said after Mr. Trudeau defended his comments.
As only a Con could.
Even though as the Globe editorial board points out, groups like La Meute deserve to be denounced and ridiculed
Mr. Trudeau wasn't wrong to call out a group that trades in anti-Islamic fearmongering. More than that, he was right to be dismissive of them.
Poking fun at extremists acknowledges they exist, an essential step in combatting their insidious ideas, while also robbing them of the power to intimidate and to dominate the public discourse.
So now what I want to know, is why hasn't Andrew Scheer condemned what Pierre Paul-Hus had to say?
And I'm afraid the answer is only too obvious.
Scheer is also a stealthy right-wing extremist who took forever to disassociate himself from Ezra Levant and his bigot gang.
Even after the horror in Charlottesville.
He is a man who is turning his party into an alt-right front.
A man who must be condemned by all decent Canadians.
And a nono himself....
If Scheer doesn't think La Meute are bozos, he should let Canadians know.
Because if he doesn't condemn what his MP said, we'll know he's one of them.
So we can make sure that him and his Rebel Party are destroyed in the next election.
And never ever govern this country...
I think they're just upset that they're losing their homeland and identity (Quebecois are quite proud of their heritage) to immigrants. Ah well... with their declining birth rates and all the newcomers, Quebec will be majority non white within a few generations. Then we have have TRUE equality.ReplyDelete
So I'm Québecois myself and I have no such fear. Our "identity" was achieved through killing and torturing natives, force-coverting them to Xtianity and taking their land for pennies on the beaver skin. If we were to have more non-Caucasians in QC, perhaps it will help rid us of this vile exceptionalism; no matter though, our historical heritage will remain, as a francophone base province and so on.Delete
What we don't need though are groups like "La Meute" and their friends at the Journal de MTL defending them. Groups that secretly applaud Islamophobia and its hatred ilk...as the dirty CONs do...
Canada is a collective of dreams of every colour. As long as people colour within the lines its a great book. It will not only be a rainbow country it will be a country of Pastiafarians.ReplyDelete
Aw . The poor sensitive little guys; their fee fees are hurt.ReplyDelete
Ya! How dare those racist Quebecers speak out against their own replacement.ReplyDelete
Trudeau has the right to speak freely, and he has also been elected to represent Canadian values. One should consider asking the Honorable Pierre Paul-Hus whether hate is an acceptable Canadian value in his opinion. It would also be a good question for Snidely Shneer. The difference between freedom of speech and support for inciting terrorism is enough for people to make a judgement call, and I think they passed that point long ago.ReplyDelete
Do not ask what can I do for my country, ask what the Conservative-Reform party has ever done for it.
Wow. This was his "just watch me" moment. Papa would be proud. I like that word, "nono." It perfectly fits the Nazi nono we have to contend with south of the border, who also wants the country to be white as the pure-driven snow. Every instance of "Donald Trump" on the Internet and elsewhere should be replaced with "Nono Dotard." It'd be nice if the press actually started referring to him as such.ReplyDelete
But as for Trudeau, I still think he needs to beef up the security bigly, because now that he's called the dickwolf brigade out directly, they've no doubt taken out a contract of their own on him. You should see (or maybe not) the vulgar responses their ideological cohorts sent him on Twitter for the #BellLetsTalk campaign when he expressed how proud he is of his mom. That's just the tip of the iceberg. They're out for blood. It's not 1970 anymore; the Internet didn't exist when the October Crisis was going on, and even Nixon didn't openly court violent skinheads the way Trump has practically invited them in for "the best chocolate cake."
All these nonos need to be exiled to their white ethnostate paradise in Siberia. Speaking of which, just so you know: the Russian phrase I ran through Google translate for that wannabe communist nono yesterday reads as:
Thank you, comrade. Vladimir Putin highly appreciates your contribution to the party. Make Canada Great Again!
I'm sure Dmitri Sonovabich or whatever his name is got the point.