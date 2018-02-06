Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Donald Trump's Day of Total Economic Humiliation
It had to be one of the funniest days in the ghastly presidency of Donald Trump. And for the bloated orange oaf, one of his most humiliating.
For there he was yesterday afternoon in a factory in Ohio, bragging about his economic record.
While claiming he was "non-braggadocious."
But still managing to accuse the Democrats who hadn't applauded his State of the Union address of being "treasonous."
But sadly for Trump, even as he blasted hot air out of every orifice, what he couldn't see but those watching on TV could, was that the stock market was tanking.
Big Time.
And after all that non-braggadocious bragging.
President Trump and congressional Republicans have spent much of the past year trying to connect a giddy stock market rally with their economic agenda, but stocks’ precipitous plunge in the past five days has delivered a sobering reality: What goes up can come back down — quickly and with little warning.
He won't be bragging about this:
With Monday’s steep fall, Trump has presided over the biggest stock market drop in U.S. history, when measured by points in the Dow Jones industrial average.
Unless of course he wants to look even more like a clown than he already does...
Which would be difficult, but as Stephen Colbert points out, definitely not impossible.
You know, I'm pretty sure that President Ding Dong is going to end up behind bars sooner or later.
And I have to admit I'm looking forward to that wonderful day.
But as for what will bring about his final humiliation, only time will tell...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
.. always good to read you in full flight ..ReplyDelete
wicked ass hardcore perspective.. artistic !
Superb & bueno links.. thanks.. !
Trumph should start taking credit for good weather. The stock market today has nothing to do with business. It is all arbitrage, and the 1% chasing the last millionth of a percent gain. Thats why the law of diminishing returns is the only economic theory that makes sense to me, and it based upon natural law.ReplyDelete
As Bob Dylan said, A hard rain is going to fall. Billionares will become millonares and as Kurt Von Gut jr said, so it goes, so it goes.
He sure does make the best deals, doesn't he? The most incredible, tremendous deals. He's like, very smart, a terrific, stable genius, like his uncle John Trump at M.I.T. who had very good genes. That's how he got very, very rich. Dow Joans is an example of someone who is being recognized more and more for a lot of great things. Many, many people are not aware of this, believe me.ReplyDelete
Pay no attention to that Russian puppeteer behind the iron curtain. It's fake news from the lying traitors at failing CNN and the braggadocious New York Times. The real story is all about the memo and Crooked Hillary! Impeach Obama, the bigly terrible economy is all his fault and the Deep State!
The stupid... it burns... 🤦
Trump still hasn't tweeted anything about the stock market. I can only imagine what he must have looked like this morning running around in his underwear wailing like a baby. It won't be long before he's taken away in a strait jacket.ReplyDelete