Monday, February 05, 2018
Are the Scheer Cons Now More Popular Than The Liberals?
When I checked to see what Andrew Scheer was doing this weekend, I saw that he was at the Winter Carnival in Quebec City.
No doubt trying to hold on to the small and shrinking number of seats the Cons have in that province.
Which won't be easy, because most Quebecers strongly support Justin Trudeau, and they need a right-wing, religious fanatic, and climate change denier like Scheer, like they need a hole in the head.
But then I saw something shocking.
A new poll that suggests that Scheer's Cons are suddenly more popular than Trudeau's Liberals.
And are heading for another majority government.
The federal Conservatives are gaining voter momentum being led by Andrew Scheer, according to a new poll by Forum Research. In a random sampling among 1,408 Canadian voters, Conservative support has risen significantly and now four in 10 – or 43% — say they would support Scheer’s party if an election were held today, up four points since December.
On the flipside, about 38% would support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, the poll suggests.
And of course at first I was stunned. And then furious.
Could it be true that only two years after freeing themselves from the clutches of the ghastly Harper regime, so many Canadians are aching for more punishment?
What kind of sheep are they? And what kind of country is this Canada?
But then I took another look at this Forum poll and something didn't seem right.
It seemed just too different from the CBC poll tracker chart that I ran the other day.
And sure enough there was the guy who produced that chart offering a word of caution:
And of course, the Forum poll was taken before the Dykstra scandal exploded.
Which is a problem for Scheer, because that scandal just keeps getting more sordid.
Top Conservatives, including former prime minister Stephen Harper, kept silent about sexual-misconduct allegations involving Rick Dykstra even as the former Tory MP rose in the ranks of Ontario politics – a decision that is now revealing deep fractures in the federal party.
And with the evidence now pointing straight at Stephen Harper.
Three sources have told The Globe and Mail that a conference call between top aides and Mr. Harper was held to discuss Mr. Dykstra's candidacy in the 2015 election, and it was the former prime minister himself who decided Mr. Dykstra should stay on.
Scheer is going have to hope that the evidence doesn't also show that he knew but also said or did nothing.
As well as show, as Michael Harris points out, whether he has the guts to be more than just a Harper puppet.
It is the moment of truth for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer. Depending on how he conducts the third-party investigation into the Rick Dykstra affair, he will either remain a wooden puppet or turn into a real boy. If he opts for puppet-hood, everyone knows who will be holding the strings.
Like Rona Ambrose, the leader he succeeded was...
And quite frankly I don't think Scheer does have the guts to take on his former master, the man he served so faithfully.
So Harper will take him down with him, as I predicted the other day...
And while the Forum poll should be a reminder that we are still in a life and death struggle with the Harper Party, and that we need to attack them harder than ever.
And that the toxic Trudeau haters in our own ranks need to be told to stuff a sock in it, and save their venom for the real enemy.
I'm pretty sure that other polls will soon show that Scheer is smaller (and furrier) than Forum is portraying him.
And that he's still a hopeless loser.
And is still going nowhere...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
fake pollReplyDelete
We are in a struggle and should not be resting on our laurels, but that forum poll is bullshit. They've released several in the past year that have been outliers. They've been junk since John Corbett left them for Campaign Research.ReplyDelete
"Are the Scheer Cons Now More Popular Than The Liberals?"ReplyDelete
Please Simon, don't scare me like that.:(
Forum's skewered methodology makes perfect sense as to why the Cons are polling higher than the Libs and as you said Simon, the whole Dykstra scandal has yet to be weighed in these polls.
Once Canadians learn how the so called champion of women(Harper) didn't even launch his own investigation into these allegations, preferring instead to sweep it under the rug, we'll also hopefully learn where Scheer stood or failed to stand in all of this.
The most ironically delicious part of this is that Scheer's investigation will not cast his mentor in a good light and may end up with Harper severing the umbilical cord that has been feeding Scheer the Harper toxins all these years. That and maybe a few Harper bombshells tossed Scheer's way for daring to defy ex-Dear Leader.
I'd call that a win-win situation.
JD
The Cons get a vote of about 4 o 5% in my riding (Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie).ReplyDelete
But I'll vote for Alexandre Boulerice, as usual.
Bah! Polls more than a year and a half out from an election tell us little. But the Con media love outliers like Forum so they can run with the horse-race narrative and shape public opinion for Scheer. It's all BS, but the media figure it's better for us if you don't understand.ReplyDelete
Are you planninng to scheer those Tory scheep?ReplyDelete
Polls depend upon what questions are asked. Not all polls are created equal as we have seen in the past couple of years, where the polls said one thing and the electorate another.ReplyDelete
Who knows where these "random" candidates from the poll were selected. This poll works to create "momentum" for the Cons and that is about it. People may be unhappy with Trudeau in some areas of the country, but people still receive those cheques for their children every month and the Cons will replace those with "tax credits" which don't work for the most of the working people in this country.
As to how the Cons handled the Dykstra "situation", it won't count for much come the next election. It will be too far in the past, many who are part of the Con base won't care--just look south of the border--and in a lot of cases sexual harassment/assault is no big thing for some. The Dykstra "scandal" will be bird cage liner by next week. The federal Liberals won't even be using that as part of their election strategy.
I wonder if the percentage bump for the Crappers has to do with Islamophobic nonos who got miffed with Trudeau for calling them out at last week's memorial for the mosque massacre, and who want Scheer's loonie Canada goose-steppers to follow in Trump's footsteps to execute a Final Solution to the "Muslim problem." They'd really be stepping in it if that's the case. Apparently there's quite a few nonos in la belle province who believe that Trudeau is a traitor to his people and the antithesis of a native son (and who are not belles or beaux of the province in the least; in fact, they're spoiling the scenery and causing trouble for everyone else). Fortunately, I want to say they're outnumbered, not only by a diverse coalition of minorities and civic-minded small-L liberals of various ages, backgrounds and party affiliations, but white millennials too. But any number of bad apples can find their way to spoiling the whole bunch. And everyone knows how a cornered animal can spring when it perceives it's under threat.ReplyDelete
Anyone who really thinks of Scheer as the Crusader answer to what they see as Trudeau's Ganelon is seriously and dangerously misguided. Because they'd be right back under the yoke of Christian fascism if they take the bait. He's Duplessis with a smile. Considering the defensive reaction on the part of the cons after Trudeau's speech in Québec City, and their dismissive and hostile attitude and conspiratorial fear-mongering about M-103, I think it's time to brand them as the La Meute Party, and the Nono Party, in addition to already being the Rebel Party.
Islamophobes like to mock the phrase Allah hu akbar, which is really a call to prayer but which has unfortunately become associated with a rallying cry and call to violent terrorism, by shouting "Admiral Ackbar" at Muslim bystanders and passers-by and trolling Muslims with it on social media. Well, obviously they didn't heed the Star Wars character's own most famous phrase, which certainly applies to falling for the siren song of conservative tribalism and racist bigotry as a plan to improve one's own lot in life. Quoth the admiral: "IT'S A TRAP!"