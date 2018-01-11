Why Do Andrew Scheer And His Cons Lie So Much?

Andrew Scheer likes to portray himself as a man on a mission, a man chosen by his God to bring truth and light to Canada.
As well as an avenging Trumpkin born to rain fire and brimstone down on Justin Trudeau and his "elites."
But sadly for Scheer, as even some in our Con media have pointed out, that schtick just isn't cutting it.
And as I have pointed out, he is getting an ugly and most ungodly reputation as a compulsive liar.
Andrew Scheer says he only found out about Lynn Beyak's racist comments three days ago. But sadly it seems he was lying. Again. How big can that nose grow? https://t.co/8etwO14xQY pic.twitter.com/Ojbc94vfdf— Simon (@montrealsimon) January 6, 2018
And as if that lie wasn't bad enough, and his nose wasn't long enough, now he's done it again.
The Conservative Party of Canada recently launched a new ad campaign claiming that the federal government’s carbon tax “has now come into effect.” The only problem is — it hasn’t.
“Trudeau’s carbon tax is now in effect. Get ready to see your home heating costs soar!” read one of the party’s Facebook ads. The ad linked to a page on the Conservative Party’s website that asked supporters to sign their opposition to the “Liberal tax garb (sic).”
And although the Cons have issued a correction, you need a magnifying glass to read it...
It doesn't contain even a hint of an apology to the people it smeared or Schmeared.
And as even this NDP supporter points out, it's not the first time Scheer has lied about taxes:
Scheer keeps doing this—making up stuff about taxes going up that haven’t. He also said small business taxes went up when actually they were cut Jan 1 2018 and will be cut again Jan 1 2019. What’s wrong with him? https://t.co/jRWwDy3zR8— Tom Parkin (@Tom_Parkin_) January 10, 2018
So it's like he can't help himself.
Which suggests two things to me:
One, Scheer and his political thugs are still the same old Cons that Stephen Harper made in his nasty image...
The same old garbage gang who wouldn't know decency if it hit them in the face.
And two, with every day that passes Schmeagol is becoming more and more of a hit and run liar like Donald Trump.
Which makes me wonder whether he can be trusted when he says he is going to Washington next week to lobby the Trump administration on NAFTA.
After the way him and his disgusting gang behaved last time, when they tried to inflame the Republicans by bringing up the Omar Khadr settlement, for crass political purposes.
Something that could have scuttled NAFTA before Canada even had a chance to defend itself.
Which couldn't have been more disgraceful or more cowardly.
And bordered on treason.
You know, even after studying them like bugs, I still can't understand why Andrew Scheer and his Cons do what they do, have no shame, and act more like aliens than Canadians.
Even though they're supposed to be rebuilding their party out of the rubble of the Harper years...
If anyone has any ideas I'd like to hear them.
But what I did say not long ago, is that this kind of hit-and-run smear campaign is what we can expect when the Con campaign is being run by Hamish Marshall, the man who helped Ezra Levant run the hate mongering rag The Rebel...
And since Schmeagol is happy to be called Harper with a smile, and worships at the altar of his Godzilla AND Donald Trump, you know it's going to get worse rather than better.
And all I can say is that Andrew Scheer should put a flashing light at the end of his long lying nose...
So he doesn't poke anyone, and decent people can see him coming and get out of his way.
The Cons chose the wrong leader, a creepy fanatic unfit for office.
And if Canada is going to survive their evil influence.
They must be made to pay for it all the way to the next election...
Happy New Year! in more ways than one..... Smearing Justin is Not working....how come they don't get this?????ReplyDelete
The Canada cons drool and hope we become mallable like our southern neighbours.ReplyDelete
Except the southern strategy has no traction in Canada. Our minority population is minuscule and our experience with the multicultural world is overall very positive.
Trump ran as a man of the people, then passed tax cuts that will bankrupt the nation. In the meantime the benefits flow mostly to the top 1%.
Sadly this narrative is missing from the MSM, who are the 1%. They talk about Trump and the circus meanwhile the bread is being stolen.
Cons have the advantage of speaking directly to the lizard brain. Everyone knows Lizards are cold blooded.
Just as Harper did so well for a while, Schmeag is trying to create issues that don't exist. That's what leaders with no clue, or substance or moral compass do.ReplyDelete
Sadly for Schmeag, Canadians caught on to Harper's dirty bag of tricks and kicked his sorry ass out of 24 Sussex and so ended the reign of the worst PM in the history of the universe(that just about covers it).
Schmeag would be wise to learn from that but he hasn't. These HarperCons seem to derive some kind of sick, twisted pleasure out of being nasty. It's reminiscent of the school yard bully who's being an asshole just for the sake of being an asshole.
Until the Cons grow up and quit playing "make believe" with their faux scandals and such, JT will easily win in 2019 because just like Santa, we'll know who's been naughty and who's been nice.
JD