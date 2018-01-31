Wednesday, January 31, 2018
The Day Andrew Scheer's Cons Were Left Looking Like Idiots
As you know Andrew Scheer and his Cons returned to Parliament determined to pound Justin Trudeau into submission by asking him the same question over and over again.
But the Liberals frustrated that dastardly plan by having their House Leader Bardish Chagger reply instead, as she did again yesterday.
Which strangely enough seemed to catch the Cons by surprise.
Left Scheer looking half comatose, with one of his eyes twitching furiously.
And frustrated them enormously, for obvious reasons...
As one Con after the other came charging at the Liberals like the Light Brigade and anger turned to farce.
With the Cons howling like wolves, and the Speaker threatening to cut Question Period short.
Until Scheer and his House Leader Candice Bergen were left looking like idiots..
But then it wasn't just their failure to bully Trudeau into submission that had the Cons howling.
It was also this poll.
In our first survey of 2018, the Liberals have the support of 39% of decided voters compared with 32% for the Conservatives and 18% for the NDP.
The Liberals have a 3-point lead in Ontario, a 25-point lead in Quebec, and a 6-point lead in BC. In November, we noted gains for the NDP in BC. However, since then, we have seen a return to a Liberal lead with the Conservatives in second.
For it couldn't be more devastating, and suggests that their ghastly attempt to portray the Prime Minister as a crook, couldn't be failing more miserably.
With the Liberals leading in most regions of Canada, enjoying the support of most millennials.
The ones who will almost certainly determine the result of the next election.
With government approval on the rise almost everywhere in Canada.
And Justin Trudeau almost twice as popular as Andrew Scheer.
Impressions of Mr. Trudeau’s are a little bit above where they were when he won the October 2015 election, as 47% today say they have a positive view of the PM, 31% a negative impression. Mr. Scheer, has an equal number of positive opinions (24%) as negatives (25%).
Which suggests that the Con campaign of personal destruction is going nowhere.
The numbers also are another reminder that attacking Justin Trudeau has not proven hugely successful. Conservatives need to advance ideas appealing to more younger and urban voters and speak to issues they’ve been hesitant on in the past, such as climate change.
Strongly suggests that the writing is on the wall.
As Parliament resumes this week, the federal Liberals are doing as well as they did near the end of 2017. Their support is where it was at the 2015 General Election, almost half of Canadians approve of the federal government, and almost half would prefer the Trudeau government be re-elected.
And that as I pointed out yesterday, also strongly suggests that Trudeau and his Liberals are on the way to another big election victory.
And while I hate repeating myself like the loser Cons.
All I can say is, I love the sound of Cons wailing like babies in the morning.
WAAAAAAAH!!!
And of course wowser, wowser, wowser.
What a Prime Minister.
And what a Con clown....
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Yup Trudeau is doing a great job. Wish he would try and help the South African farmers though. I should write my MP...ReplyDelete
January 2013:ReplyDelete
[Over the past month,] the Conservatives increased their support by five points to 36%, a statistically significant lead. The NDP was unchanged at 28%, while the Liberals were down two points to 25%.
The Conservatives led in Ontario, where they were up six points to 40%. The NDP and Liberals were tied at 27% in the province. The Tories also led in Alberta with 63%, while the New Democrats jumped nine points to 20% and the Liberals placed third with 11%.
In British Columbia, the Conservatives were narrowly ahead with 40% to 36% for the NDP. The Liberals fell eight points to 15%. The Tories also had the advantage in the Prairies, with 49% (+13) to 33% for the NDP and 11% for the Liberals.
The Conbots were crowing about those results, predicting another glorious Harper majority. We all know how that turned out.
Moral of the story: "there's many a slip twixt cup and lip."
Simon.....I do read All your posts.....Does anyone know exactly what Scheer's policies are?ReplyDelete
It really shows how far the CON have fallen and how few ideas they have that all they can do is repeat the same question, as if anyone cared about this beyond a point of order (Yes, the visit to the Aga Khan should have been cleared, punishment meted, moving on...) and now, Michelle Rempel will be the next Prime Minister, according to Warren Kinsella. Poor Warren, I usually think he's quite cogent but Rempel is an attack dog of the highest order, and would not know civility if it offered itself in an envelope....ReplyDelete