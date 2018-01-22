Monday, January 22, 2018
Donald Trump's Most Dangerous And Possibly Fatal Condition
As you know Donald Trump somehow managed to pass his first medical check-up as president.
And although some suspect the fix was in, even aced a cognitive test designed to reveal the first signs of dementia.
But while Trump himself was apparently ecstatic, and has been bragging about how healthy and what a genius he is.
It seems the American people are not convinced.
With almost half of them questioning his mental stability.
A year in the presidential spotlight hasn’t been kind to President Donald Trump: His approval rating is the lowest in modern polling for a president at this point, with deep deficits on policy and personal matters alike. Strikingly, the public divides evenly on whether or not he’s mentally stable.
And a large majority of them believing that he is NOT a genius.
A lopsided majority, 73 percent of those polled, rejects Trump’s self-assessed genius. Seventy percent say he fails to acquit himself in a way that’s fitting and proper for a president. Two-thirds say he’s harming his presidency with his use of Twitter. And 52 percent see him as biased against blacks -- soaring to 79 percent of blacks themselves.
Which as you can imagine is NOT the kind of thing Trump likes to hear...
But since where Trump travels, the nuclear codes go too, it is the kind of thing that could start the Third World War.
And a grim reminder that Trump's judgement wasn't tested. Lucky for him.
And that we still don't know whether Trump is a psychopath or a sociopath.
There is an important issue separate from the president’s intelligence or sanity so far largely ignored in the public debate on his mental competence: Is Trump empathically capable of acting on behalf of others? Is Donald Trump a sociopath?
Which is unfortunate because sociopaths suffer from a serious condition.
Sociopaths are neither crazy nor necessarily violent, as so often misrepresented by Hollywood scriptwriters. Likewise, they typically possess normal intelligence. The one superpower sociopaths do possess is an emotional deafness that allows them to act with a shark-like self-interest beyond the moral bounds of even the most hardened normal humans. People with this frightening condition can act without conscience, effortlessly lying to manipulate those around them.
They can't feel the pain of others, and while that might make them successful business people, or soldiers, or criminals.
We never should have given a sociopath like Trump the power to destroy the world.
And we should never stop reminding people that he is dangerous.
Doug Mills/NYT
And must be dismantled like a ticking time bomb, and hopefully driven from power before he kills us all.
Let us hope this nightmare never becomes the nuclear version of this old story...
For that could be fatal.
And let us hope he finally gets the medical tests he urgently requires, and a second opinion.
Even if we have to drive the Magic School Bus through his bloated body...
You know, after a year of writing about Trump, I too feel like I've been driving the Magic Bus through the Orange Oaf's lower intestine.
So victory will be wonderful...
Yes, yes, I know, if only it was that simple. *Sigh*
But at least after only a year we now know for sure that Trump is a certified racist, a bigot, a sexist pig, a dangerous maniac, AND an asshole.
And that we're probably closer to the end than the beginning.
Try to keep smiling.
And Happy Monday everybody...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment