Donald Trump's Disappointing and Depressing Anniversary

Donald Trump must have been so disappointed. He wanted to spend the weekend in Mar-A-Lago, celebrating his one-year anniversary in power with his billionaire friends.
And of course, playing even more golf.
But then the government closed down and he was forced to stay in chilly Washington, and pose for pictures to try to make it look like he was working.
Or just doing SOMETHING.
When sadly he wasn't.
He was just sitting on his enormous behind, no doubt consuming one Diet Coke after the other, and watching five-year-old tapes of himself attacking Obama, and accusing him of doing NOTHING.
On Saturday, the president was left alternately defiant and angry, self-pitying and frustrated. He argued to aides that he did not deserve the blame he was taking, but without a credible deal on the table, there was little for him to do. Irritated to have missed his big event in Florida, Mr. Trump spent much of his day watching old TV clips of him berating President Barack Obama for a lack of leadership during the 2013 government shutdown, a White House aide said, seeming content to sit back and watch the show.
For Obama still haunts him, along with Nixon...
But then of course, Trump couldn't watch the live news, or even look out of the window yesterday, because this is what he would have seen...
Gazillions of women in the United States and all over the world, from Washington, to Iraq, to Paris, and Vancouver...
Marching for their rights, and against Trump...
Check out these aerial views from today’s #WomensMarch2018 across the country—absolutely amazing. Period.#TrumpShutdown #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/5lazZPEM49— Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 21, 2018
And sending him a clear message.
Which strangely enough he didn't seem to get.
Or was trying to pretend that it didn't hurt. I don't know what's worse or more pathetic.
Especially since the reviews are in for the first year of his presidency, and they're BRUTAL.
Despite all the hot air pouring out of every orifice, he's not being compared to the greatest presidents, he's being compared to the WORST !!!
Some of these presidents failed because they made disastrous miscalculations. Others were victims of circumstances not of their own making but whose decisions made things worse. Still others were accidental presidents of limited skill and credibility who succeeded men who died in office.
And then there were a few presidents who abused their position or permitted rampant corruption. Yet the first years of these failed presidencies were not always so bad, and in nearly every case not as bad as Mr. Trump’s.
Mr. Trump’s first year has been an unremitting parade of disgraces that have demeaned him as well as the dignity of his office, and he has shown that this is exactly how he believes he should govern.
And let's just hope that he didn't see what SNL's Michael Che had to say about Trump and the porn star Stormy Daniels...
Michael Che on the Stormy Daniels scandal. #SNL pic.twitter.com/ivr2uwmcTm— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 21, 2018
Because along with his sagging polls, that's the kind of stuff that could KILL him.
And the best news?
Women are now leading the Resistance, and they will show that dirty dotard no mercy...
And George Washington it seems was prophetic.
George Washington warned that the actions of a president “may have great and durable consequences from their having been established at the commencement of a new general government.” If history is any guide — especially in light of the examples closest to his, of Buchanan and Andrew Johnson — Mr. Trump’s first year portends a very unhappy ending.
Trump is a dead man walking.
And he doesn't even know it...
