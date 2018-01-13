Donald Trump and the Shithole Presidency

Donald Trump has always been a racist. From the day he launched his campaign to the monstrous place we are in now.
But yesterday had to be his worst and most racist day ever.
He was up late the night before, tweeting away. Trying to deny that he had called El Salvador, Haiti, and some African countries "shitholes" at a meeting with lawmakers.
Only to be called a liar by a Senator who was at that meeting.
And portrayed as a shithole himself.
Or as an asshole....
Or a maniac...
Or by people all over the world, as a racist who preys on the powerless.
Donald Trump is a racist. This should be said without excuses, without evasions, without caveats.
But this is not only about racism. It is about power -- Trump's power and that of his administration in kicking the helpless, the deprived, the desperate.
Which is of course as low as you can go.
But then, for an extra dose of humiliation, there was the insane excuse the flaming Orange Oaf came up with for cancelling his visit to Britain:
Even though the embassy was relocated for security reasons, by George W. Bush not Obama.
And the real reason Trump cancelled his visit to Britain, was because the British people had made it clear he wasn't wanted, and were planning massive demonstrations.
Which was truly pathetic, or sad. And had all kinds of people laughing at him, and calling him a coward
#ICancelledMyTripToLondon because of Kitten Kong - NOT SAFE! pic.twitter.com/lC4OSEXl31— Danny D Pearson ✎ (@Danny_D_Pearson) January 12, 2018
#ICancelledMyTripToLondon because I found that Paddington bear is an undocumented migrant from Peru pic.twitter.com/rPCEIGdlEu— Ghosted G (@g_ghosted) January 12, 2018
And then as if Trump wasn't done enough, there was the story about The Groper and the porn star Stormy Daniels.
On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Michael Cohen, the longtime lawyer for President Donald J. Trump, arranged a $130,000 hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels one month prior to the 2016 presidential election.
‘All I’m going to say is: I ended up with Donald in his hotel room. Picture him chasing me around his hotel room in his tighty-whities.’
Which which whether it's true or not, can only make more people wonder whether that Russian hooker story was true. And if so, how much did he pay them to pee in that bed, and keep their mouths shut?
There was some good news for Trump.
His White House physician declared him to be in excellent health.
President Donald Trump‘s White House physician declared him in “excellent health” after the president received his first medical checkup at Walter Reed military hospital on Friday, undergoing a physical examination amid suggestions in a recent book and by his detractors that he’s mentally unfit.
Which I was forced to admit on Twitter did disappoint me...
But since his checkup didn't include a psychiatric examination, we still don't know whether he's mentally fit to be President.
And now that he has been officially diagnosed as a white supremacist...
I doubt his presidency will ever recover.
But since the only way he can try to stop people calling him President Shithole is to start a war, he's still dangerous.
So resistance has never been more necessary or more urgent...
The liberal outrage over this was amazing. I love seeing you lefties get triggered.ReplyDelete
Here's some lovely diversity for you.ReplyDelete
http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/11/woman-finds-remains-of-20-horses-slaughtered-for-meat-and-black-magic-sacrifice/
How exactly would you recommend assimilating these people torturing horses Simon? Serious question.
One of the biggest self delusions of any nation is that everyone else in the world wants to live there. The only people who want to live somewhere else are those who want to sample the world, or those whose world is a shithole.ReplyDelete
Maybe Norwegians could come to the USA and bring civilization with it. Real Maternity leave, a National Energy Plan, 6 weeks holidays, free University and single payer health care.ReplyDelete