Donald Trump and the Measure of His Madness

Donald Trump is said to be in a desperate state. A man raging at the world.
Michael Wolff's book Fire and Fury, and Steve Bannon's betrayal, have apparently driven him to the verge of a nervous breakdown.
This tweet sent out late last night is a measure of his madness.
And what he tweeted this morning is even more alarming
And to make matters worse he doesn't look or sound too good either.
Not with those bags under his eyes, and the way he sits there at one point with his mouth wide open.Trump on Bannon: "He called me a great man last night. He obviously changed his tune pretty quick. ... I don't talk to him. I don't talk to him. That's just a misnomer" pic.twitter.com/4IHk7FZPBa— David Mack (@davidmackau) January 4, 2018
But then of course it's not easy to call Sloppy Steve a dog, when Trump once appointed him to the National Security Council.
And sadly for him, the Orange Oaf's crude attempt to ban the Wolff book is only making it more popular.
Yep, it's clear; EVERYONE loves this new #fireandfurybook ;) pic.twitter.com/JaCUs5eUHj— Pin Head (@SpikedCranium) January 5, 2018
Except of course for those Republicans in Congress who are still supporting Trump, and as Paul Krugman writes, made a cynical Faustian bargain.
The cynical bargain I’m talking about, of course, was the decision to exploit racism to advance a right-wing economic agenda. Talk about welfare queens driving Cadillacs, then slash income taxes. Do Willie Horton, then undermine antitrust. Tout your law and order credentials, then block health care.
For more than a generation, the Republican establishment was able to keep this bait-and-switch under control: racism was deployed to win elections, then was muted afterwards, partly to preserve plausible deniability, partly to focus on the real priority of enriching the one percent. But with Trump they lost control: the base wanted someone who was blatantly racist and wouldn’t pretend to be anything else. And that’s what they got, with corruption, incompetence, and treason on the side.
One they can't now get out of now, and will with a bit of luck result in the total destruction of the Republican party.
Now rotting like a fish from the head down...
Trump’s very awfulness means that if he falls, the whole party will fall with him. Republicans could conceivably distance themselves from a president who turned out to be a bad manager, or even one who turned out to have engaged in small-time corruption.
But when the corruption is big time, and it’s combined with obstruction of justice and collaboration with Putin, nobody will notice which Republicans were a bit less involved, a bit less obsequious, than others. If Trump sinks, he’ll create a vortex that sucks down everyone involved.
But of course, we can't celebrate yet, because Trump's desperation makes him only more dangerous.
And the only thing worse than Trump as Faust, is Trump as the mad Emperor Nero.
Chaotic, corrupt, incurious, infantile, grandiose, and obsessed with gaudy real estate, Donald Trump is of a Neronic temperament. He has always craved attention. Now the whole world is his audience.
There is no loyalty or deliberation in the White House, only a savage “Lord of the Flies” sort of chaos. Each day is at once preposterous, poisonous, and dangerous.
A deranged dotard obsessed with his little red button...
Now conclusively exposed as a threat to the whole world.
There is little doubt about who Donald Trump is, the harm he has done already, and the greater harm he threatens. He is unfit to hold any public office, much less the highest in the land. This is not merely an orthodoxy of the opposition; his panicked courtiers have been leaking word of it from his first weeks in office. The President of the United States has become a leading security threat to the United States.
You know, when I heard that the fireworks at Trump's Mar-A-Lagos New Year's Eve party were supplied by the Koch brothers, I couldn't help feeling sorry for the poor suckers who believed Trump had come to save them...
But only for about 30 seconds eh?
After all, they brought down a nightmare upon us, now it's their turn to watch hope turn to despair.
Or just scream.
And we've got other things to worry about.
Like how can this depraved maniac be removed be removed from office?
By whatever means necessary.
Before he kills us all...
