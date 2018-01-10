Donald Trump and the Great National Anthem Fiasco

Donald Trump likes to think of himself as a super-sized patriot, with the only thing true about that being the size of his massive ego.
For let's face it, it's not easy to call yourself a patriot of any size, after applying for and receiving five draft deferments to avoid being sent to Vietnam.
Whatever he might say about that...
But there he was in Nashville on Monday, addressing the American Farm Bureau's annual convention.
And getting a standing ovation for demanding that all Americans show the flag and the national anthem more RESPECT.
We are fighting for our farmers, for our country, and for our GREAT AMERICAN FLAG. We want our flag respected - and we want our NATIONAL ANTHEM respected also! pic.twitter.com/16eOLXg6Fi— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2018
Only to head off to a college football game in Atlanta a few hours later, and show that he doesn't seem to know the words of the national anthem.
Donald Trump drew more than typical stares when he took to the field at Monday night's college football national championship in Atlanta; he incurred the wrath and mockery of eagle-eyed TV viewers who noted that the current U.S. president didn't seem to know the words to the national anthem.
Intense scrutiny of the video shows that the president excitedly latches on to several phrases within the song, including "… you see," while trailing off or inaccurately mouthing most other lines.
With some viewers wondering what was going on...
Or what he was saying...
And others trying to read his lips...
Or like the folks at the Late Show, desperately trying to make sense of what Trump was saying...
Leaving it up to people like CNN's Jill Filipovic to sum up the true meaning of that ghastly faker's fumble.
Trump's ignorance of the very anthem he demands others respect demonstrates clearer than ever that his criticism of athletes never had anything to do with the National Anthem, but everything to do with dog-whistle racism.
This President doesn't know what "respect" means, and he certainly doesn't show it to the flag, the anthem or the vaunted office he holds. What he knows -- and all he's demonstrating with his repeated attacks on NFL players -- is racism works to maintain the support of angry white conservatives.
And leaving me to wonder how much longer must we wait before we can put that ghastly con man in an orange uniform?
And send him off to serve his
In the place where he belongs...
Notice how he lights up like a pinball machine every time there's applause. "You're so vain, I bet you think this song is about you..."ReplyDelete