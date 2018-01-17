Wednesday, January 17, 2018
Are You Ready For Donald Trump The Cartoon President?
I know it's not a nice thing to say, but I have to admit that when I saw the White House doctor declare that Donald Trump had passed a cognitive test with flying colours, I was both stunned and disappointed.
President Trump’s White House physician said Tuesday that the president received a perfect score on a cognitive test designed to screen for neurological impairment, which the military doctor said was evidence that Mr. Trump does not suffer from mental issues that prevent him from functioning in office.
And when I saw this I practically collapsed.
A Canadian designed the test that Donald Trump PASSED?
So now we have to live with him FOREVER?
Or until death do us part?
Great eh?
First they came for Hawaii...
And then they came for us.
And the worst thing is, Trump fooled me completely...
Who knew that gravy was good for you?
But then to be fair, the doctor admitted he didn't test Trump's judgement.
Which is just as well for Ol' Shithole or Ol' Shithouse President...
And we know that up until recently, few in the media dared diagnose his racism.
The media often falls back on euphemisms when describing Trump’s comments about race: racially loaded, racially charged, racially tinged, racially sensitive. And Trump himself has claimed that he is “the least racist person.” But here’s the truth: Donald Trump is a racist. He talks about and treats people differently based on their race. He has done so for years, and he is still doing so.
But that's changing, and I'm still hoping that Muelleritis will be fatal.
Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s office has subpoenaed former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon to appear before a grand jury, a move that indicates his broad investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 campaign is far from wrapping up.
For who knows what Steve Bannon might say if Mueller offers him a couple of drinks...or a couple of dozen?
Or where Trump might end up...
Now that his popularity is tanking.
And one can't help but feel that Trump himself is shrinking.
Once he liked to portray himself as a mighty leader...
Now he's more of a joke.
A caricature of a leader trapped in a cartoon world...
Where Trump gets to play Madman AND Squirrel Man.
And everyone gets to laugh at him.
So I just can't wait to see Stephen Colbert's new Showtime series, Our Cartoon President.
You know, I detect a lot of angry and frustrated people out there, but my advice to them would be to relax.
Ol' Shithouse is slowly unravelling just as I always hoped he would.
And laughter is not only the best medicine.
It's also a mighty weapon...
Reagan passed every test as well, so did JFK. No one knew FDR was in a wheelchair. This checkup has Soviet credibility.ReplyDelete
I have negative feelings about anyone who thinks the Skygod has given us an instruction manual.ReplyDelete
It must be even worse for you Montreal Simon that he passed the "Montreal Cognitive Assessment". Seriously, I'm not sure how this one page test determines whether Trump is fit for office. Coginitive abilities tells nothing of a person's morals or how they would be as president. Something we're all painfully aware of now.ReplyDelete
Take heart(literally) though Simon. How the doctor can state that he's in excellent health when his cholesterol is through the roof is beyond me. Those numbers indicate a continuous buildup of plaque in his gravy vessels(arteries) and given his age, I'd say his arteries are 70% clogged. Not enough to affect his ECG, but enough that should a piece of plaque break free, its trip on the gravy train could end with a clogged artery in the heart or brain. Down goes Donnie and the hopes and dreams of racists everywhere.
JD