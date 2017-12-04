Monday, December 04, 2017
Will Bizarro Trump Start a War This Week?
You don't have to be a psychiatrist to know that Donald Trump is slowly cracking up.
Or a political scientist to know that he has never been so dangerous.
Mike Flynn's decision to squeal to Robert Mueller, has clearly sent Trump spiralling into the Twilight Zone.
He's been tweeting crazy stuff for days, promoting snuff videos made by some deranged Muslim hating group in Britain. He's been attacking the "fake news."
Dredging up weird conspiracy theories.
And now he's going after those who would dare to investigate him.
By attacking the FBI.
As the F.B.I.’s Russia investigation draws closer to him, President Trump on Sunday unleashed an extraordinary assault on the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, calling it a biased institution whose reputation for fairness was “in tatters.”
Even though he likes to pose as a champion of law and order.
While going into full defensive mode over this tweet...
Where he seems to be convicting himself of obstruction of justice.
But is now trying desperately to disown that tweet, by getting the White House to claim that Trump didn't write it.
It was the butler, or the lawyer that done it.
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, John Dowd, told CNN on Sunday that he wrote a tweet for the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account about the firing of former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Right.
It's all so weird it's like Trump and his mob are now living in Superman's Bizarro World...
As CNN's Jake Tapper suggests in this little cartoon...
It's all quite amusing until you remember that Trump really is going crazy.
We really are being held hostage by a madman...
And that war really could start tomorrow.
Six of the U.S. Air Force's advanced stealth fighter jets reportedly arrived in South Korea on Saturday for joint air drills and war rehearsals scheduled next week in a show of force against North Korea.
The U.S. is also expected to send F-35A and F-35B stealth jets, F-16C fighters and B-1B bombers to join the demonstrations, according to the report.
Because that's the kind of deployment that might make the madman in North Korea believe that the U.S. is planning a first strike, and who knows how he might react in his Bizarro World.
Donald Trump should never have been elected president.
And he must be removed from office by whatever means necessary.
Before he kills us all....
<that's the kind of deployment that might make the madman in North Korea believe that the U.S. is planning a first strike.ReplyDelete
Gee, after Afghanistan and Iraq (and a few dozen other countries) how could anyone think that?
The thing is that the madman in North Korea is not crazy in the same way that Trump is. He is faced with an irrational and implacable foe---the USA---which is now "led" by a crazy man. Kim's development of intercontinental ballistic missiles strikes me as mad but given what appears to be a total American disregard for South Korean or Japanese casualties, he may have made a very risky gamble that the only way to defend North Korea is to directly threaten the USA. Kim's gamble probably was based on the idea that there was some level of rationality in Washington.
One has to wonder just how pleased the South Koreans are to watch their "ally" call down destruction on Seoul at the very least. Or just how happy Japan is? And this leaves out China which, if I remember correctly, has said it will come to North Korea's aid if it is attacked
It looks like Trump is in a mad panic and likely to do just about anything. And I think it is very clear that he does not have the mental capacity to understand that attacking North Korea is not the same as invading Granada. One can only hope that he has few advisors including top military people who can restrain him.