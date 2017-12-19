Tuesday, December 19, 2017
The Day Andrew Scheer Was Exposed As A Liar
In my last post I told you how Andrew Scheer had been caught lying like a thief or a Trump.
Claiming that Justin Trudeau had called some Canadians "tax cheats."
When in fact Trudeau never used those words.
But while Scheer has yet to admit he lied, it seems that what little credibility he had left, has been dealt a mortal blow.
By one of his own.
The ghastly Con House leader Candice Bergen.
Who now admits that Trudeau didn't use the words "tax cheats" he just said that some Canadians weren't paying their fair share of taxes.
And I have to admit I was stunned, stunned I tell you.
For not only did Bergen make Scheer sound like a liar, or a man who puts words into the mouths of other people to try to smear them or Schmear them.
It seemed, for a moment at least, that Bergen was actually promising the Cons were going to turn over a new leaf !!!!
The opposition Conservatives were disappointed by the loss of a seat in British Columbia last week, says House leader Candice Bergen, but the party intends to keep pushing a “positive” message to Canadians in the months to come.
“What we’re going to continue to do is show Canadians that we’re not only a government in waiting, but they can count on us to have a positive message.”
And when I heard about her plans to channel all that positivity, I began to wonder whether I was going to have to stop comparing Bergen to Miss Piggy...
As I have in the past, for all the right reasons.
But sadly that redemption moment didn't last long. For as soon as Candy heard about Justin Trudeau's latest move.
The government is changing the rules around which employers can qualify for funding to hire students through the Canada Summer Jobs program to try and ensure that groups advocating against abortion rights or the equality of LGBTQ2 Canadians will not be able to get funding.
She went berserk.
And like the cat, the pig came back...
Even though the Trudeau government is only standing up for our Canadian values, and trying to keep the young out of the hands of religious fanatics and bigots.
“The objective of the change is to prevent Government of Canada funding from flowing to organizations whose mandates or projects may not respect individual human rights, the values underlying the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and associated case law,” the briefing material states.
And what Bergen also forgets to mention, is that the Canadian leader who really did act in the manner of a monstrous dictator, was her beloved Stephen Harper.
Critics are accusing the Harper government of ideologically driven intimidation for cutting funding to women's groups even as it prepares to champion maternal health at next month's G8 Summit. The Conservatives have axed funding for up to 14 women's groups in the past two weeks.
Who waged war on women's rights from the moment he came to power. Denied LGBT groups any funding for almost a decade.
And the reason the Cons can't project a positive image is because Harper's legacy lives on.
And they are as rotten as he was...
They just can't help themselves, the politics of personal destruction is all they know.
Scheer had a chance to re-invent his party, but he blew it.
The way him and his Cons went after Trudeau, could only remind Canadians of the nightmare they left behind.
He has now been shown to be a liar, he is now hopelessly tainted.
And before the knives come out for him, or he gets slaughtered in the next election, he should probably jump off his piggy.
And stop making a fool out of himself...
