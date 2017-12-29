Friday, December 29, 2017
The Con Media and the Conapocalypse
It was Rosemary Con Barton's last At Issue panel of the year, and as usual it was a horror show.
The ghastly Con conclave declared Pierre Poilievre to be the politician of the year for smearing Bill Morneau as only he could.
Yes, that Pierre Poilievre.
Then to make matters even more obscene, Con Barton did solemnly declare that the Liberals and Justin Trudeau were the year's biggest LOSERS!!!
Only to make herself and the others Cons on the panel look like losers themselves.
Since according to the latest polls Trudeau is riding to new heights.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 42.8 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 29.1 per cent, the NDP at 20.0 percent, the BQ at 3.3 per cent and the Greens at 4.2 per cent.
While Andrew Scheer's and Hamish Marshall's Alt-Right Cons seem to be going south in a hurry...
And Trudeau is now more than twice as popular as Scheer, or Schmeagol.
Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 48.3 per cent of Canadians followed by Scheer (22.0%), Singh (7.9%) and May (4.5%). Seventeen per cent of Canadians were unsure who they preferred.
But what I found interesting was the effect those numbers had on that Con panel, with Chantal Hébert daring to suggest that maybe ordinary Canadians didn't see things the same way as the media in Ottawa.
And what must really be scaring those Cons, and you could see it in their faces last night,...
Is the growing realization that even though they attacked Trudeau like a pack of rabid ferrets for months and months, they were not able to seriously dent his popularity.
And that the large volume of complaints their biased coverage has been receiving on social media, is starting to look like a popular revolt.
For I have never seen anything like it. Canadians are outraged to see their democratic choice cast aside so casually. And the Con media seems to have forgotten that when they licked the boots of Stephen Harper and his foul Con regime so shamelessly.
We were forced to go after him ourselves...
And drove him from power with little or no help from those pathetic stooges.
And if we did that to Harper, we can do that to THEM.
And of course also attack the equally pathetic Andrew Scheer.
Who seems to be shrinking with every passing day...
He just wasn't ready.
Canadians don't like a religious fanatic hiding behind a creepy smile.
And they don't like a biased media.
It's the beginning of the Conapocalypse, and those poor suckers don't even know it...
Why don't you just physically attack the CBC reporters like you do with Ezra's staff? I've seen everything from people throwing human waste (Lauren Southern) to punching a small woman (Shiela Gunn Reid). I hope Levant has good security because your rhetoric is going to set some far left nut job on a rampage.ReplyDelete
We all know the left condones and promotes violence against the right. Your antifa foot soldiers are domestic terrorists.
Who is physically attacking anyone you dumb dotard? Only the right talks about and encourages violence all the time. Simon criticizes the CBC and your beloved Rebel but never promotes violence. And the anti fascists, or Antifa as you Trump groupies call them, turn out to defend people from Nazis, so what is your problem?Delete
Hi anon 11:08...first of all I don't physically attack anyone in the blogosphere, nor do I promote violence against the right. You have things backward. It's the grotesque hate monger Ezra Levant who promotes hatred for money, and publishes a comment section which is full of death threats aimed at Justin Trudeau, and Muslims, and other minorities. If somebody ever attacks Levant it will be because of all the hate he has stirred up. I don't want anyone to hurt that filthy bigot, I just want to see him jailed...Delete
Using Pee Hooker Poilivere's brilliant circular "logic" about the root causes of terrorism being terrorists, I think I've figured out the origins of conservatism, particularly among Canada's propaganda press.ReplyDelete
The root causes of stupidity is stupid people.
At least finally someone — and I'm glad it was the common folk of Canada — found a way to put social media to good use, as a samizdat of sorts against the Maple Pravda cabal. Here it's mostly just a useless tool to get bombarded with toilet spew from an illegitimate president* who is himself a useless tool. (And his still-frothing — albeit dwindling — base of functionally illiterate minions who are cheering right now over his incoherent word vomit to the "Failing New York Times.")
Maybe Twitter and the like will take a lesson in turn from Canadians, and clean up their act at last. The world needs more Canada and from the looks of it, the Internet does too.
Hi Jackie...that first comment should be saved as proof of your theory that the root cause of stupidity is stupid people. As someone with a scientific background I find it hard to deal with that kind of backward logic. It makes me question my own sanity. We were lucky in the last election to be able to use social media to counter the Con media, and get out the vote despite Poilievre's attempt to suppress it. The next election will be more of a challenge now that Scheer and Hamish Marshall have signalled they intend to imitate Trump and his fake news. We're going to have to play whack-a-mole with all their fake websites, but I'm still confident we will teach them and our shabby Con media a lesson they'll never forget...Delete
In a "reality" shrouded world populated by fake would be stars like the Storage Wars, Pawn Shop, cast and Duck Dynasty clan, it is easy to create followings of like minded indivuals congregating around the most bizarre of opinions. We bring them out of the darkness where we can expose their hate and ignorance by shaming them, but instead of shaming them, our media gives them a voice under the false banner of "Free Speech" and allows them to legitimize the most heinous views. Our media has become corporate shills, enbracers of corporate propaganda as verbalised by the ConFormers, and directed by sychophants placed by the white throne king, Stephen, from his position in the washroom cubicle, into positions where they can direct and position the flagship CBCrightwing on the taxpayer dime.ReplyDelete
IMO Social networking sites become the prime conveyors of misinformation reported as news- and are the biggest abusers of free speech- for they willingly allow the postings of false, inaccurate, and misleading information to continue, even after facts are presented refuting many of these posts- while our increasing lack of socal interaction with face to face conversation deadens our empathy through lack of response to body language, and makes it harder for many to differentiate between sarcasm, parody, or truth. We have the breadth of human intelligence and wisdom at our fingertips through a keyboard and a search engine, yet live in a world where John Swift's "A modest Proposal" could be viewed by some as a scientific paper worthy of discussion.
Hi Filcher...well said. It's bad enough that we have this sewer of hate flowing under our feet, but the way the Con media legitimizes or seeks to normalize people like Ezra Levant and his scuzzy Rebel is simply inexcusable. If they can't tell the difference between free speech and hate speech they should stop calling themselves journalists. Hate crimes in this country have tripled over the last year, so what don't they understand, and what will it take before they wake up? Your point about decreasing levels of empathy is also a good one. I also read an interesting story recently about how increasing isolation and loneliness are making people more selfish. So we need to take a wider look at how all of this is affecting our politics, or we will end up in a world we don't recognize, where facts are disposable, and the Big Lie rules...Delete
A poke the eye for Mary Dawson. Her inarticulate finding didn't fool Canadians. Good thing she's on the way out the door.ReplyDelete
HI rumleyfips....yes, I must say I'm not going mores see with Mary Dawson. She sat on her hands during some of the worst days of the Con regime, only to come down like a house of bricks on Justin Trudeau, by declaring that contrary to what Justin believed the Aga Khan was not his friend. It was one of the most ridiculous rulings I've ever read, and yes, thank goodness she's leaving...Delete
Just an observation... Progressives/Liberals think the CBC is biased against them. Conservatives also hate the CBC and think it's left wing propaganda.ReplyDelete
But when push comes to shove and SELLING the CBC is brought up progressives collectively lose their minds. Classic case of I want my cake and I want to eat it too.
You guys want anything to the right of Jezebel or Vice (which has a toxic sexist culture by the way) to be shut down. You literally want to throw people in jail for saying there's only two genders.
Conservartives dislike the CBC due to it being a public service and taxpayer funded, and at times not supportive of their policies, whereas progressives dislike it's present iteration due to a marked partisan bias created by Conservative appointments, but will support the need to have a public broadcaster that deals in facts rather than ideology. Too often the facts are not the friends of the ConserForm mindset.Delete
One of the functions the CBC is known for is to provide local programming that was very necessary in many parts of the world, including programs in the Canadian far North broadcast in the regional tongues- until many of these world respected programs were defunded by the Harper Government (tm).
Hi anon 4:10 pm...let me be clear, I may be very disappointed with the obvious Con bias of some members of its news department, but I am a huge supporter of the CBC and of public broadcasting. It has a valuable role to play in a country like Canada which is swamped with American programming, it brings radio and TV to remote parts of the country which private stations are not interested in serving. And your comment about wanting to jail people over gender questions is absurd and tells me exactly where you are coming from. Progressives want to treat all people with respect, and not bully them like your kind do. The Con war on trans people has to be one of the most cowardly things I have ever seen, and nothing less than naked bigotry...Delete
The above comment was deleted because it was too Con. How many times have I got to tell you pathetic losers to take your comments and shove them up Levant's fat ass. I'm not interested in running them here, and I never will be...Delete
Did anyone see Rosie Barton tweeting snide remarks concerning New Years Eve festivities on Parliament Hill having to be changed due to EXTREME cold? Why doesn't she just quit the CBC and go directly to Rebel Media. She can't hide her disdain for Trudeau and the Liberals even a little bit any more.ReplyDelete
Hi Yvonne...thanks for tipping me off about Con Barton's hysterical an inaccurate tweets about the New Years Eve festivities on Parliament Hill. She really is incorrigible, who seems to think she is God's gift to journalism, when in fact she is nothing but a Con hack who has blown any credibility she once may have had. I'm planning to write a post on the Parliament Hill skating rink, because I believe it says a lot about the Con media and the current state of our country...Delete
I just came back from the U.K. and it's a perfect example of what can happen when Conservatives are allowed to govern a country until it starts to implode. Their Medicare system is collapsing there are an estimated 70,000 homeless young people, and everything that was once great about Britain is great no more. Whatever we do we must make sure that the Conservatives never govern this country again.ReplyDelete
The "great" part ended a long time ago chap. Try 50 years, give or take.Delete
Hi anon 4:17 pm...I know what you mean. My family lives in the north of Scotland, and I was a "guest" of the NHS for a few days after a motorcycle accident earlier this year. And although I was treated in an excellent manner I heard some horrifying stories about how cuts and the Brexit fiasco are affecting that great British institution. It's the old Con trick; cut budgets, reduce service, and then privatize it. And as for all those homeless kids, they are just the latest victims of a Con regime which is rotting like a fish from the head down...Delete
Hi anon 6:25 pm...well that may be true in many respects. Britain never really recovered from the Second World War. But its NHS was a treasure, it's still staffed by some great and very dedicated people, and what the Cons have done to it is nothing less than a crime....Delete
"But what I found interesting was the effect those numbers had on that Con panel, with Chantal Hébert daring to suggest that maybe ordinary Canadians didn't see things the same way as the media in Ottawa."ReplyDelete
You hit the nail on the head there Simon. Naming Peeair the arsehole of the year would have been more appropriate for his obsession with Morneau and setting a record for sounding like a broken record.
It's plain to see that these Con hacks efforts to sway the Canadian voters towards the Cons is failing miserably. Why? We're not stupid.
I think Rosie the Con's next At Issue topic should be "Are We Becoming Irrelevant?"
No Rosie, you are irrelevant.
JD
Hi JD...I can barely stand to watch any CBC panels, but I'm recovering from a lousy cold, so the At Issue Cons had me at their mercy, lying in bed and bored out of my mind 🤕Delete
But I'm glad I did watch it because it was a magic moment. There is no doubt in my mind that Con Barton and her gang are starting to realize that they are disconnected from their own people and are facing a popular revolt. They better watch out because the damage they are doing to themselves will be very hard to repair....