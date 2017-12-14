Roy Moore and the Rise of the Resistance

As you may know, the religious fanatic, and homophobic pervert Roy Moore rode a horse to the polls on the day of his Waterloo.
And the horse was not amused.
This is hilarious, his form sucks & that horse was thinking about bucking him pic.twitter.com/NLWfm8QtlY— Molly (@Molly_Kats) December 12, 2017
And who can blame the poor Sassy?
For anyone who rides like that deserves to be thrown to the ground, or arrested by the SPCA.
But while Moore did end up badly, and looking like a horse's ass.
He's not going gently into the night. He's turning his absurd demand for a recount into a religious crusade.
A day after losing the Senate race in Alabama to Democrat Doug Jones, Roy Moore has issued a new statement refusing to concede the election. But it wasn’t your typical post-election statement.
It was a four-minute fire-and-brimstone video about abortion, same-sex marriage, school prayer, sodomy, and “the right of a man to claim to be a woman and vice versa.”
Where the degenerate pedophile gets to pose as a preacher, remind every sane person why Moore never should have been a candidate.
Remind us how much we owe to black voters.
According to CNN exit polling, 30 per cent of the electorate was African-American, with 96 per cent of them voting for Jones. A remarkable 98 per cent of Black women voters supported Jones. The share of Black voters Tuesday was higher than the share in 2008 and 2012, when Barack Obama was on the ballot.
Especially black women...
Narrator's voice: Roy was right. God was in control. What he didn't realise was, She's black. https://t.co/pCpVifXgbq— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 13, 2017
And lastly but not leastly, remind us how the good people of Alabama embarrassed the hell out of Donald Trump...
For as long as Moore doesn't go gently into the night, the Democrats will be able to remind people that Trump endorsed that maniac...
And that those who sow the wind usually end up reaping the whirlwind.
The political winds are shifting with all the subtlety of a hurricane.
Doug Jones’s defeat of Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate special election is yet the latest signal that the accommodators of Donald Trump, those who have normalized and bolstered him, the gutless, schismatic conservatives who abandoned principle to follow a pariah, will have hell to pay in 2018.
Yes, Roy Moore was defeated, but it can never be fully erased from history or memory that he was endorsed by this president and supported by the Republican National Committee. All of Roy Moore’s sins are their sins, and they will wear that scarlet R straight into the midterms.
For Moore and Trump's defeat is yet another sign that the Resistance is rising again and more confident than ever...
The Alabama win was just the wind the Resistance needed beneath its wings to feel the true expanse of the possible.
The Resistance is rising to meet the profound threat that Trumpism poses, and the Resistance is beating it back into the swamp from which it crawled.
Republicans must brace for the reckoning. If the Resistance can maintain its intensity — and there is no sign of it weakening — the midterms may well amount to a purge.
The omens are good, the Resistance is strong.
And for this other perverted maniac, it's the beginning of the end...
