Thursday, December 07, 2017
Now Can We Call The Cons The Rebel Party?
For months I've been warning that Andrew Scheer aka Schmear or Schmeagol, is a religious fanatic and a right-wing extremist.
And that along with his mini-me Hamish Marshall, is trying to turn the Cons into the Rebel Party.
And now there is more evidence of that.
With yet another member of his inner circle revealed to be an anti-Muslim bigot.
A senior member of Andrew Scheer’s leadership team helped create an anti-Islam organization during his campaign to lead the Conservative Party. Now, that organization is holding events to protest anti-Islamophobia Motion 103 and is bringing together Canada’s anti-Islam pundits and anti-Muslim groups.
Georganne Burke, the Scheer campaign’s Outreach Chair, was involved in the founding of Canadian Citizens for Charter Rights and Freedoms (C3RF). The group warns that the Liberal government is criminalizing criticism of Islam and opening the door for a Sharia (Islamic) takeover of Canadian law.
And both Marshall and Scheer running for cover. Again...
Marshall did not respond to interview requests sent to his email address at the Torch Agency, the public affairs and communications firm he leads. The Conservative Party now led by Scheer did not respond to interview requests.
But as the old saying goes, they can run, but they can't hide.
Not so soon after Scheer proudly introduced his handpicked MP Dane Lloyd to the House of Commons....
A man whose Twitter slogan is "Fear God, honour the King."
And is an Alt-Right goon, who has called feminists "feminazis."
Not after Georganne Burke is seen here claiming that all the women who say Trump sexually assaulted them are lying...
And not after Lisa Raitt promoted a Rebel-like smear site...
Which as I told you the other day, mysteriously disappeared less than a day later.
And has many progressives wondering why our useless Con media doesn't seem to be interested in covering this story.
Even though it's another clear sign that the Conservative Party of Canada is slowly being taken over by Alt-Right extremists, more Trumpkin than Canadian.
Another sign that we could soon be flooded with so-called "fake news."
And there isn't a bigger story in Canada.
But that's OK, soon the story will become too big to ignore. And even Con fluffers like David Akin will be forced to cover it...
Instead of writing idiot stories like this one.
I mean, I know Akin inhaled Ezra Levant's fumes for years at the ill fated Sun TV News....
And judging by the size of Levant's ass, they must have been some fumes.
But that story is just a desperate attempt to please his Con media bosses, and is simply pathetic.
And so are the Cons.
In just over six months, Andrew Scheer has managed to inflict so much damage on himself and his party they're starting to look like zombies...
Or dead Cons walking.
Their hidden agenda has been revealed already.
No decent Canadian could ever support them now.
And with a little luck, the Rebel Party will never ever rule this country...
