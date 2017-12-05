Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Lisa Raitt, the Scummy Cons, and The Rebel Connection
Lisa Raitt likes to portray herself as a different kind of Con, a cut above the rest of her lowlife colleagues. But don't believe a word she says.
She's as rotten as all the others.
When she was a minister in the Harper government she told one of her flunkies that cancer was "sexy" only to end up blubbering I'm sorreeeeeee!!!
And now I wouldn't be surprised if she's blubbering again.
After having inadvertently revealed the six degrees or less of separation between Andrew Scheer's Cons and Ezra Levant's filthy Rebel.
It all began yesterday morning when Raitt tweeted out that illiterate message encouraging her Twitter followers to visit a new and mysterious site called real accountability.ca.
Which according to those who saw it, smeared the Liberals as only the Cons can. Included articles from MSM reporters, but made them look as if they had been posted at that site.
But had nothing to show who had put it up, or who was paying for it.
And although it also had a Twitter site, with these two happy campers, or happy avatars...
Who were clearly designed to appeal to the millennials the Cons need so badly.
They weren't there for long, because before you could say *Shazzam* they were gone.
And so was real accountability.ca., gone without a trace.
Which had even the venerable Bruce Anderson wondering what the hell was going on:
But although the site disappeared, it did leave behind some clues.
Which if you read this story on the ghastly hate monger Ezra Levant, lead to another.
The Rebel uses political organizing software—a platform called NationBuilder—to organize and monetize its audience. (It also sells access to its email list.) The man who implemented that system is Hamish Marshall.
A longtime member of The Rebel board, Marshall is also the person most responsible for making Andrew Scheer the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
And can only make one wonder whether Marshall, who is now the Con's election campaign manager, and is known for his habit of creating dozens and dozens of websites wherever he goes, was the one responsible for real accountability.ca.
Or more importantly, wonder whether the Cons and The Rebel are now one and the same.
For as you can see they are both beating the same hollow drum.
The Rebel, the loser Raitt...
The grotesque religious fanatic Scheer or Schmear...
And the Cons in the Commons.
All using fear to whip up hatred against Justin Trudeau, in what seems like a coordinated campaign.
With the only difference being that the Rebel article also includes these death threats:
Which I will forward to my police officer friends when I go to work today, along with my longstanding request that the hate mongering hog Levant be investigated, and hopefully charged, for allowing such violent material to appear on his site.
Finally, if you want to know where all of this is going, or how dirty the next election campaign is going to be, I'll show you a video Hamish Marshall made about five years ago, when he was the head of Go Newclear Productions.
Which described itself at the time as a “full service digital agency with a focus on public affairs and politics”.
But leaves no doubts about where Marshall is coming from...
Because when you regard politics as war, you are capable of ANYTHING.
And this is the bottom line:
Lisa Raitt should crawl on all fours into the gutter where she belongs, and should have been sent after she called cancer "sexy."
Our useless Con media must demand to know who exactly is Hamish Marshall working for?
The Cons or The Rebel, or both of them?
Because stopping the Alt-right/fascists from taking over the Cons and maybe even Canada should be the media's main priority.
And we must all work to defeat Andrew Scheer, the ghastly Schmeagol.
Before he corrupts our politics further.
And before he destroys our country...
