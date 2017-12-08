Is Donald Trump Medically Fit To Remain In Office?

It was like the happy part of a nightmare, if you know what I mean. Brief but welcome.
As I watched Donald Trump set fire to the Middle East.
Just to pleasure his rabid religious base, and Daddy Big Bucks Sheldon Adelson.
And of course, to try to distract Americans from all his legal problems.
Trump started slurring his words, and for a moment I thought he was having a stroke.
Trump really struggling at the end of this speech (dry mouth?), slurs "God bless the United States" pic.twitter.com/aKtrmEUUqx— David Mack (@davidmackau) December 6, 2017
But shadly I wash wisappointed.
Apparently he only lost his teeth.
I say apparently, because the White House claims that the president's health is not the nation's business.
Unless you're running against him, and you're Hillary Clinton...
Even though Trump is seventy one, his lifestyle is not ideal...
And many Americans, like his one time friend Joe Scarborough, believe he is losing his mind.
Donald Trump spent much of 2016 questioning his opponent’s stamina to be president of the United States. But it is now Trump’s own fitness that is being scrutinized by friends and foes alike. After Trump spent recent weeks creating a level of chaos unseen around the White House since Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974, Capitol Hill politicians and media outlets are quietly questioning whether Trump is fit for the highest office in the land.
And of course the timing couldn't be worse eh?
The president’s meltdown could not come at a more perilous time. For months now, national security insiders have been fretting about the possibility of war on the Korean Peninsula. But administration sources admit their greatest fear is their own commander in chief’s instability.
Because if Trump goes, and starts the Third World War, we ALL go.
And what I find just as scary as his mental state, is how dumb he is.
The secretary of state reportedly called the president a “moron.”
The national security adviser allegedly said Trump has the mind of a “kindergartner.”
National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster mocked President Trump’s intelligence at a private dinner with a powerful tech CEO, according to five sources with knowledge of the conversation.
The top national security official dismissed the president variously as an “idiot” and a “dope” with the intelligence of a “kindergartner,” the sources said.
And if you don't believe Tillerson or McMaster, just watch this video:
Trump’s Best Words of 2017 pic.twitter.com/jHeHQ7RNmd— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 6, 2017
And I think you'll agree that's too dumb to be president.
And the good news?
Trump's popularity just hit a new low.
And three years ago Trump asked a question all Americans must now answer:
And the answer better be yes.
Impeach Trump now.
Use any excuse.
Before he kills us all....
