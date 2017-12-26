Tuesday, December 26, 2017
Donald Trump's Ugly and Embarrassing Christmas
I hope you enjoyed your Christmas as much as I did, or at least had a better time than the turkey Donald Trump.
For he spent the holiday making an absolute fool out of himself.
First claiming that thanks to him Christmas was saved.
No doubt to pleasure his hairy Christianist bigots, or boost sales of this tacky ornament.
Or try to make people forget this stinging humiliation...
When hardly anyone turned up for his first White House Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.
Compared to all those who turned up the year before to watch Obama light the tree...
And then to make matters worse, Trump made the difference between him and Obama even more obvious...
By clearly demonstrating that while Obama has an abundance of class, he has absolutely none.
And then of course there was that other embarrassing story.
The one that surfaced about Trump's one-time War on Christmas.
In the 1980s, his political rise still decades away, Trump bought an old apartment building across the street from Central Park in New York that he hoped to tear down and rebuild as a high-rent tower.
When the longtime residents wouldn't move out voluntarily, the New York Times wrote, Trump hired a management company that essentially ran the building into the ground.
And while Trump threatened to house homeless people in the building, the management company used creative tactics that included covering windows in tin and forbidding Christmas decorations in the lobby.
And the way he used to wish people Happy Holidays for so long.
Even as he groped one young woman after the other. And even when Obama was wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, and a Happy Holiday.
Oh well, I guess if those tacky MAGA Christmas ornaments don't sell, maybe Trump can sell these "very gold" coins to his very dumb followers.
In addition to his signature, Trump’s name appears three times on the coin, which is thicker than those made for past presidents.
And forget the traditional subdued silver and copper: Trump’s coin, a White House aide marveled, is “very gold.”
The aide said the president, whose real estate properties are known for their gilded displays of wealth and status, was personally involved in redesigning the coin. Trump, who also had a hand in creating his famous red campaign hat, “wanted to weigh in on it,” the aide said. “It’s beautifully made.”
Because his supporters are so dumb they actually believe he saved Christmas, and is Making America Great Again...
So he might be able to sell those dumb deplorables these sweaters as well...
For they are the real thing, or the real Trump.
And one thing is for sure eh?
A man who retweets this image on Christmas Eve...
Is by any measure a born loser, and unfit to be president.
Has syphilis for brains.
And a criminal mentality.
And sooner or later will be wearing prison orange...
Labels: Christmas 2017, Donald Trump, The Fake War on Christmas, The Rise and Fall of the Orange Oaf
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment