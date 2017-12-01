Andrew Scheer's Scary Cons and the Baloney Meter

The more Canadians get to know Andrew Scheer, the more they realize that he wasn't kidding when he said he was Stephen Harper with a smile.
For although that smile is really creepy, and that religious fanatic has the potential to be even more dangerous than Harper.
Not only does Schmear or Schmeagol lie like a thief.
He also loves to play the politics of fear.
And sound off like a demagogue.
Reintegrating ISIS fighters into Canadian society?!#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/pxpkCBiVBF— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) November 22, 2017
While the hapless Lisa Raitt, the one who once declared cancer to be "sexy," all but accuses the Liberals of coddling terrorists...
Which if she hadn't had so many low points in her career, would have to be considered as one of her most bestial moments ever.
Especially since no government in this country can stop Canadians from returning from wherever they have been abroad. And unless they appeared on a video, or there is other evidence available, it's almost impossible to prove that someone fought for ISIS.
So it is just demagoguery, and I'm glad the Canadian Press put the Con smear that the Liberals are welcoming ISIS with open arms, through the Baloney Meter.
Which not surprisingly Raitt and her nasty Cons failed miserably.
"(Raitt's) statement is trying to play upon people's emotions in a reactionary way instead of being practical and realistic," Dawson said.
Adds Littlewood: "The statement implies things that are not correct. "There are no factual errors in the statement — but there is an interpretation of the issue and the response of the government of the day to the problems posed by returnees."
For that reason, Raitt's statement is deemed to have "a lot of baloney."
But despite that, what makes this campaign of fear even more disturbing, is that it is both inspired by Stephen Harper...
Drawn directly from Ezra Levant and his hate mongering Rebel...
And is no doubt being orchestrated by Levant's former Rebel buddy Hamish Marshall, who is now the Con's campaign manager...
And in a country where hate crimes are out of control.
The Cons need to be made to understand that this is not acceptable.
So I'm glad the Liberals are finally fighting back.
The Canadian Press has described The Rebel as "an organization increasingly linked with the alt-right, the name most commonly used to represent the white nationalist movement in the U.S."
Canadians are deeply concerned that the Conservatives and the Rebel Media are still struggling to part ways. Andrew Scheer has refused to denounce and end all ties with the organization.
For our useless Con media might not know or care about the problem.
But there is no greater threat to Canada than the activities of the alt-right in this country.
And if we want our peaceful country to endure, enough is enough.
It's time we all fought back.
First we must expose them.
And then we must destroy them...
