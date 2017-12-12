Tuesday, December 12, 2017
Andrew Scheer's Long Night of Humiliation
As you know Andrew Scheer has been looking a little desperate recently.
And who can blame him?
Ever since he became leader of the Harper Party he has thrown everything but the kitchen sink at Justin Trudeau.
He has all but called Trudeau a crook, and a traitor. He has accused him of being soft on ISIS. He has tried to smear or Schmear him in every possible way, aided and abetted by our shabby Con media.
But it's just not working. His polls are stuck in neutral, the more Canadians know him the less they like or trust him.
And after last night he must be a LOT desperate.
For this was a Monday night massacre, a long night of humiliation.
The federal Liberals went into Monday's four federal byelections holding two of the four seats that were up for grabs but walked away with three, delivering a blow to the Conservatives for the second time this fall.
This must have REALLY hurt.
It was the second time this fall that the Liberals were able to win a seat away from their Opposition rivals. Last time the victory came in the Quebec riding of Lac-Saint-Jean.
This time it came in South Surrey-White Rock.
Ouch...
In this riding it was a landslide...
Where the heroic Newfoundland Brigade clubbed the Cons like seals.
And this win was pretty impressive too...
Especially considering the filthy tactics Schmeagol's Cons pulled out of their asses.
As only Cons can.
But that of course is their big problem.
They are now seen as the Dirty Party, the one that smells more American than Canadian...
And when the Con Dirties, or Trump zombies, go after a decent person like Justin Trudeau, they look like grotesque bullies, and get LESS rather than MORE popular.
It's a lesson the Cons never seem to learn...
The more you attack Justin the more popular he becomes.
And that's something our shabby Con media still doesn't get either...
For that too is pathetic.
And one can only hope what happened last night will serve as a wake up call for the Con fluffer David Akin, and the other members of our mediocre media, who are clearly living in a bubble, and don't know their own country.
One can only hope that they will finally get the message:
Drop your Con bias, and start better reflecting our country, or lose what little credibility you have left, as well as most of your readers and viewers.
And sink slowly beneath the waves, along with Scheer and his Dirty Party...
Because that's where those Trumpkins are going.
And really what more can one say, except something that drives the loser Trudeau Haters of this country really CRAAAAZY.
Wowser !!! wowser !!! wowser !!!
What a Prime Minister !!!!!
