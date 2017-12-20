Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Andrew Scheer's Desperate Attempt to Change His Image
As I'm sure you have noticed, Andrew Scheer is looking a little ragged these days.
For six months he has been attacking Justin Trudeau like a bat out of hell, or a maniac.
Or an alt-right religious fanatic.
But sadly for him it's just not working.
In fact, it's an absolute disaster.
The Schmeagol is shrinking, Justin Trudeau is growing even more popular.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 41.9 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 29.3 per cent, the NDP at 19.1 percent, the BQ at 3.4 per cent and the Greens at 5.7 per cent.
He's more than twice as popular as Scheer.
Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 46.8 per cent of Canadians followed by Scheer (21.9%), Singh (8.2%) and May (5.9%). Sixteen per cent of Canadians were unsure who they preferred.
And at this stage at least, appears to be heading for another crushing majority...
But now at last the Cons seem to have finally realized their fatal mistake.
Appear to have finally understood that the more aggressively you attack Trudeau, who most Canadians perceive to be a nice guy, the more damage you do to yourself.
It's a Canadian thing eh?
So now, believe it or not, the Cons are trying to change Scheer's image, from Mr Ugly to Mr Nice Guy !!!!
Or Mr Nice Nerd.
And good luck with that one...
Coming as it does from a professional politician whose only real life experience was a six-month stint as a stockbroker.
But what I find even more hilarious, is that Scheer recently hired Hamish Marshall from the hate mongering Rebel, presumably to help him destroy Trudeau.
Now he'll have to tell Marshall his mission has changed...
And somehow I don't think that's going to work either.
You know, Geoffrey Stevens recently wrote that Trump was Trudeau's secret weapon.
For Canadians, part of Trudeau's appeal, as reflected in the Liberals' continued strength in the polls — 11 percentage points ahead of the Conservatives in last week's Nanos Research survey — is probably due to the perception that he is the antithesis of Trump. He is cool where Trump is hot, balanced when Trump seems unhinged, steady where Trump is erratic.
But while that's true, I also think that Trudeau's other secret weapon is Andrew Scheer.
For Schmeagol should never have been made Con leader...
That crazed religious fanatic and Rebel cult member will never be Prime Minister.
But he will be the gift that keeps on giving.
The Cons and other Trudeau haters must be screaming with frustration, which is music to my ears.
But at the end of the dark year of 2017, the Cons are slowly dying.
And our future has never looked brighter...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment