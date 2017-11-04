Saturday, November 04, 2017
Will the Turkey Senate Delay the Legalization of Marijuana?
As you may know I lost my respect for the Senate long ago, during the days when Stephen Harper ruled the roost.
And those stuffed turkeys couldn't kiss his ass enough.
And although Justin Trudeau allowed them to become independent, they're still gobbling like crazy.
And the ghosts of Harper past still haunt the place.
And are still playing zombie games.
Justin Trudeau's Liberal government plans to make recreational pot legal in Canada by July, but there may be one significant challenge to that timeline: the Senate.
As Conservative Sen. Ghislain Maltais sums it up, "there are 95 senators and as many opinions."
Which isn't really surprising, since the Con creeper Andrew Scheer made banning marijuana the main issue in the recent by-election in the Saguenay,
And even though his Cons got smoked, is keeping up his anti drug crusade.
Even if he can't quite get his facts right.
Which would be hilarious, since Scheer lies all the time, if it wasn't so tragic.
Because it's only too clear that the creepy religious fanatic shares the same approach to drugs as did his depraved mentor Stephen Harper...
Who never lifted a finger to head off the opioid crisis that has killed THOUSANDS of Canadians.
And the Cons have plans to re-criminalize marijuana if they win the next election...
Even if they can't spell re-criminalization properly.
And the good news?
Justin Trudeau's promise to legalize marijuana will allow him to retain the support of most young voters.
Polling data that surfaced after the 2015 election suggests that the youth vote strongly contributed to the Liberals’ majority win at the ballot box. Millennials reportedly turned up at the ballot box in “unprecedented” numbers. It has also been suggested that most millennial voters want to see pot – and in some cases all drugs – legalized.
David Colletto, who leads Abacus Data’s Canadian Millennial Research Practice, says it’s important for the government to make good on this promise if they hope to retain the youth vote that was largely responsible for their majority victory two years ago.
And since those millennial voters are expected to play an even bigger role in the next election than they did in the last one, they could be the ones, and marijuana could be the issue, that propel Justin Trudeau to another thumping majority.
It's not a promise the Liberals can afford to break or delay because young Canadians are tired of bearing the brunt of the insane War on Drugs....
So Scheer and the turkeys in the Senate can flap their wings and gobble gobble as much as they like.
But I'm pretty sure that next July 1st will be both Canada Day and Cannabis Day...
The beginning of the end of Scheer's reefer madness Cons.
The beginning of the end of the turkey Senate.
And the beginning of the end of The Great War on Drugs...
