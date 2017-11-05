The Sad Rise and Fall of the Con Dickhead Pierre Poilievre

For weeks Pierre Poilievre has been enjoying his moment in the spotlight again, attacking the Liberals as only the man known as Pee Wee or Dickhead can.
While our shabby Con media licked and sucked him like a lollipop.
And he must have felt like he was back in the good old days...
But then on Friday the conflict of interest commissioner finally clarified matters.
Conflict of interest commissioner Mary Dawson says Finance Minister Bill Morneau is the only Liberal cabinet minister who currently holds indirect assets without a blind trust in place.
And let the air out of his balloon.
Leaving Poilievre to gasp like a fish out of water, and his depraved leader Andrew Scheer to claim that God was on his side, and that Justin Trudeau was leading the economy to disaster.
Despite all the evidence to the contrary.
"Let's talk about Justin," began a caustic Canadian campaign commercial supporting the Conservative government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper during the run-up to the 2015 election. That would be Justin Trudeau, whose Liberals were running last in a three-way race behind a confident New Democratic Party, and who'd been battered by a Conservative Party offensive that portrayed the modestly experienced 43-year-old as a callow lightweight who was "just not ready" for national power.
Two years later, we've learned that actually, he was. First, Trudeau surprised his country of 36 million that October by leading a Liberal Party surge that gained 148 seats in parliament, the most in any national election. Then he became the second-youngest prime minister in Canadian history on Nov. 4, and Canada has led the developed world ever since in combined economic and population growth, currency gains, stock and bond performance, and robust corporate earnings.
And although the grubby Con media is doing their best to help Scheer with pathetic articles like this one.
I mean is that journanimalism or what?
Or grotesque violent cartoons like this one...
It seems that although the race has tightened a bit, no doubt due to the Con media's avalanche of so called "fake news," public opinion remains firmly on the side of the Liberals.
Two years after being sworn in with a majority government, the Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would have less than even odds in retaining that majority if an election were held today.
But despite the reduced lead they hold over the Conservatives in the polls, the Liberals are still in a strong position thanks in large part to Quebec, where the New Democrats' falling support gives Trudeau the opportunity to make up for losses in the rest of the country.
Who are still, thanks to their overwhelming support in Quebec, in position to win another majority.
The average projection awards the Liberals 180 seats, well above the 169 needed to form a majority government. That's down just four seats from their performance in 2015.
So how can the Liberals still be in a position to win a majority government — even at coin-flip odds — with just a 5.8-point lead over the Conservatives?
The reason is Quebec.
And as far as Justin Trudeau is concerned, I find this poll even more interesting.
Especially that result, which shows how popular Justin Trudeau is with millennials, who as the largest voting bloc will almost certainly determine the result of the next election.
Which suggests to me that the monstrous Andrew Scheer should spend even more time praying...
Because we are going to destroy him and his ghastly Cons.
Also, instead of running violent cartoons suggesting that Justin Trudeau should be hanged, the Con media should probably concentrate on hanging themselves.
Before we do it for them.
And as for Pee Wee Poilievre, now that he's had his fifteen
He can ride off again, and head back to the obscurity he so richly deserves...
