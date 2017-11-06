The Paradise Papers and the Hypocrisy of the Cons

Oh no. What have we done to deserve this? Not another tax scandal, not more Pierre Poilievre.
As you know when we last left the man they call Pee Wee or Dickhead, he was in a shrunken state, after his phony tax scandal went nowhere.
But now he's back, and more annoying than ever.
Trying to smear both Justin AND Pierre Trudeau.
The old families. The old money. The old aristocracy. pic.twitter.com/Uyse4tTJBX— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) November 6, 2017
With this other and much bigger tax story
The chief fundraiser and senior adviser to the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, who played a critical role in the rise to power of the charismatic politician, was involved in the movement of millions of dollars to offshore havens, the Paradise Papers reveal.
Stephen Bronfman, heir to the Seagram fortune, who was instrumental in Trudeau’s successful bid for the leadership of the Canadian Liberal party in 2013 and the premiership two years later, engaged through his family investment business in a complex web of entities in the US, Israel and the Cayman Islands. Multimillion-dollar cashflows between the three jurisdictions might legally have avoided taxes in the US, Canada and Israel.
Which is probably not a good idea. Not when Bronfman and his wealthy associates may not have done anything illegal.
Not when this country first got into bed with those tax havens when Joe Clark was prime minister.
Not when Brian Mulroney is reported to be one of the many rich Canadians taking advantage of those tax havens...
And not when Poilievre and the Harper Cons were responsible for making it even harder for the Canada Revenue Agency to go after tax cheats.
Internal Canada Revenue Agency documents confirm the agency is cutting some of its most highly-trained staff and folding international tax evasion units into more generally-focused teams because of the Conservative government’s 2014 budget freeze.
The shakeup is raising concern both inside and outside the agency that the government is backing away from its promised crackdown on offshore tax cheats.
While the Trudeau government has given the CRA hundreds of millions of extra dollars to go after wealthy tax evaders.
The agency said it's invested $1 billion to tackle the problem and currently has more than 990 audits and more than 42 criminal investigations underway related to offshore tax havens. As a result of audits over the last two years, the CRA said it identified some $25 billion in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties.
And last year, it levied more than $44 million in penalties on tax advisers who facilitated non-compliance with Canadian tax laws.
And is doing more to fight tax evasion than any other government in Canadian history.
But of course, the real problem is that any of this is legal...
And because it is, so many rich people, corporations, and pension funds are involved it's hard to know where to begin.
Canada's two biggest public pension funds use offshore tax havens as part of their investment strategies, a Quebec magazine, Finance, says. The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Ontario Teachers Pension Fund both use offshore tax havens to improve their returns and reduce their taxes.
Or what to do with those who may be guilty but will never be prosecuted.
Millions of pounds from the Queen’s private estate has been invested in a Cayman Islands fund as part of an offshore portfolio that has never before been disclosed, according to documents revealed in an investigation into offshore tax havens.
Because there is one law for the poor, and another for the rich.
But two things are for sure:
One, more needs to be done to fight this global scourge, because it is the main cause of the growing economic inequality that is diminishing so many lives.
Which if not corrected will lead to revolution...
And two, if there is a revolution it will not be the older generation who has benefited from this corrupt system, that will lead it.
It will be the millennial generation, its victims, who will lead us to the promised land.
And trust me, they will show the guilty no mercy.
And in the meantime, don't believe anything the creeper Andrew Scheer has to say.
For the Cons created the problem.
They are the hypocrites of hypocrites.
They think taxes are evil.
And they would kill this country if they could...
